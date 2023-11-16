Celebrity video greetings from Lindsay Lohan, Mick Foley and others

Do you ever wish you had a direct line to your favorite celebrity, that they were talking to you and only you?

With the advent of personalized video services like Cameo and Memmo, you might get your chance.

From social media influencers to singers and actors of the big and small screen, many stars have signed up to record a personalized word or two, often for special occasions like birthdays, graduations and other milestones. Memmo lists thousands of celebrities; Cameo has a roster of more than 50,000 actors, athletes, musicians and “Internet sensations,” including Long Island natives Dee Snider (who charges $250 for a personalized video) and Lindsay Lohan (she charges $400). Retired professional wrestler Mick Foley, who graduated from Ward Melville High, has more than 5,000 five-star reviews on Cameo, where his going rate is $149.

Mick Foley has thousands of five-star reviews on the personal video messaging service Cameo. Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy

Ronkonkoma resident Oliver Ricketts said his wife, Brittany Speer, bought him a Cameo video from Max Bemis, lead singer of the band Say Anything, as a birthday present three years ago.

“It was a great gift,” Ricketts, 25, said of what turned out to be a nearly 5-minute video. “I’d been listening to his music for years. He wound up talking a lot longer than we thought and actually gave us some pretty decent advice as well.”

If you’re using Cameo, you’ll want to make sure a celebrity is marked “active,” since some take a break when doing projects. Send suggestions or a brief script (with no specific time limits), indicating the recipient’s name, the occasion and other information. The celebrity decides what to say, how to say it and for how long.

“We let them be as authentic as possible when they’re delivering that message,” Cameo CEO Steven Galanis said.

Celebrities have the right to refuse if they think the requested message is inappropriate and to record it as they choose.

Memmo says more than 80% of its orders come from people buying messages for others, not the fans themselves. Costs vary widely, from about the price of a movie to well over $1,000.