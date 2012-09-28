Centenarian: Rose (Kiki) Glantz

Rose (Kiki) Glantz was born Oct. 1, 1912, in Poland and came to the United States in 1920 with her family. She married Manny in 1934 and was married for 47 years before being widowed. Rose worked in sales in the Manhattan jewelry district. She loved cooking, baking and hosting parties. After being widowed she moved to Great Neck, where she has lived for 30 years. She enjoys reading and spending time with her two daughters, Ellen, and son-in-law, Hy Portnoy, and Linda, and son-in-law, David Kahn, eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many friends. She celebrated her birthday with family and friends.