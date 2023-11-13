Long IslandLI Life

CENTENARIAN

Pauline Dobish 100th birthday

Pauline Dobish 100th birthday Credit: Susan Dobish

PAULINE DOBISH, née Mazurek, was born on Nov. 19, 1923 in New Jersey. On her 20th birthday, she enlisted in the United States Navy. Pauline was billeted in Washington, DC as a statistical typist for the Bureau of Yards and Docks until the war ended. She returned to New Jersey and worked as a stenographer. Pauline met her husband, John, through her sister Fran and married in 1945. She now lives in Port Washington to be near her daughter. Pauline attributes her longevity to not smoking or drinking, and a great attitude.

