East Elementary School in Long Beach students Charlie Priest and Jordyn Rincon coordinate sock collection

Two Long Beach elementary schoolers recently spearheaded the collection of socks for needy people across Long Island.

Charlie Priest and Jordyn Rincon, both fourth-graders at East Elementary School, organized a two-week drive this spring that yielded more than 1,000 pairs of youth and adult socks for donation to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Long Island.

Prior to the collection, the duo researched how to assist the local homeless population and learned that socks are one of the most requested — but least donated — items to shelters.

“When we began our research, we discussed how winters can be tough and cold for the homeless,” Priest said. “We wanted to help, so this was the best decision.”

The girls coordinated the collection while learning about solutions to real-world needs during their school’s WINGS period under the supervision of East Elementary teacher Douglas MacConnell. WINGS, which stands for “What I Need to Grow as a Student,” is in its first year at the district and provides students with activities in literacy and math.

“The girls did an amazing job,” MacConnell said. “These two young ladies should be celebrated, and I cannot wait to see what they bring to the world in the future.”

The school recognized the drive’s success with a building-wide “Sock Hop,” in which students and staff were invited to wear colorful socks to school.