East End police report

Reports from county or village police, June 20-26

Aquebogue

About $2,000 worth of sterling silverware was stolen from a Main Road restaurant June 20.

Brookhaven

A sailboat was stolen from the yard of residence on Beaver Dam Road on June 22.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Calverton

A mailbox was ripped from its post at a Williams Way North residence June 25 and used to damage a vehicle parked at another residence on the same roadway.

A GPS navigation system was stolen June 24 from an unlocked vehicle parked on Marge Lane.

A window at the New York State Assembly office on Middle Country Road was marked with graffiti June 24.

East Hampton

A $700 mountain bike was stolen June 20 from a backyard on Newtown Lane.

A laptop computer valued at $320 was stolen June 26 from a downstairs closet at Chabad of the Hamptons on Woods Lane.

Plants valued at $150 were stolen from a Montauk Highway location June 24. The plants were placed on the driveway and had not yet been planted when the theft occurred.

A trophy fish valued at $1,000 was stolen from the wall of a West End Road location June 24.

The playground at John M. Marshall Elementary School on Gingerbread Lane was marked with graffiti June 22.

A Nike golf bag valued at $1,475 was stolen June 22 from a vehicle parked on Pleasant Lane.

Jamesport

A gazebo on Town Beach Road was damaged June 26.

Riverhead

A 25-year-old man was arrested June 26 at the El Caracol deli on Griffing Avenue and charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon, fourth degree. A second man, 20, was also arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and third-degree menacing.

Sixty-three T-shirts were stolen June 26 from the Kenneth Cole and Loft outlets on West Main Street. The total loss was valued at about $1,600.

A golf cart valued at about $4,500 was stolen June 25 from the Calverton Links golf course on Edwards Avenue.

At about 4 p.m. on June 25, a man approached a woman at Walmart on Old Country Road. He held an object to her back, and said he had a gun and then fled on foot through the parking lot.

The restroom area at Stotzky Memorial Park on Columbus Avenue and the slide in the playground at St. Isidore School on Marcy Avenue were marked with spray paint June 24.

Two unknown men stole clothing in the amount of $10,687.79 from the Banana Republic outlet on West Main Street on June 24.

About $3,500 was stolen June 21 from a rental vehicle parked in a lot on East Main Street.

Sag Harbor

Two men, 45 and 48, of Sag Harbor and Shelter Island respectively, were arrested June 24 for fighting on Long Island Avenue. They were charged with disorderly conduct.

A Brooklyn man, 27, was arrested June 20 at a Grover Street residence and charged with possession of marijuana.

Southampton

An East Moriches man, 19, was arrested June 24 for selling cocaine following a long investigation, police said.

Wading River

A Garmin GPS navigation system and baby clothing were stolen June 26 from a vehicle on Hills Street. The loss was valued at $330.

A wallet was stolen June 21 from a vehicle parked on Broadview Circle.

On June 21, a fence on Middle Country Road was damaged at an approximate cost of $150.

A BlackBerry Bold cell phone valued at $450 was stolen June 20 from a vehicle on Hulse Avenue.

Compiled by Mary Beth Foley, Ginny Dunleavy and Ann Smukler