How to get your home ready to charge an EV

The lack of public charging infrastructure can be an anxiety source for those considering an electric vehicle.

And yet, many Americans turning to EVs for a variety of reasons, from saving money on gas to protecting our planet’s environment. And about 80% of charging happens at home, where people can charge overnight. So perhaps with planning, running out of charge could be as rare as running out of fuel.

Still, installing the equipment for an EV might seem like a headache, and it will cost some money as well. But it’s usually not difficult, say industry experts.

“I think it’s pretty fast and easy,” said Jukka Kukkonen, a consultant who teaches about EVs at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. “The installation is not that complicated.”

Here is what you need to know about readying your home for an EV:

The levels

There are two kinds of electric vehicle charging a person can have at home: Level 1 and Level 2.

Level 1 is simply plugging a cord that often comes with your EV into a normal household outlet. It doesn’t need any type of home upgrades, making it a cheap and simple option.

The downside: It’s slow. Kukkonen said Level 1 is good for people who drive 30 miles a day or less on average. Adam Wortman, who owns an EV-installation company in St. Paul called Ray of Light Electric, also recommended Level 1 for many people with a plug-in hybrid that also uses gasoline.

“I do talk people out of spending a bunch of money all the time,” Wortman said, including those who only drive short distances whom he advises: “Don’t do anything, just plug it into the wall.”

Level 2 needs more infrastructure, namely a 240-volt outlet and the EV charger itself. The Level 2 infrastructure can fully charge a car overnight, Kukkonen said. So that’s what Kukkonen recommended for most people.

The cost

While Level 1 doesn’t typically need home upgrades, Kukkonen said if you plan to charge this way long term or have any concerns about your electric system, have an electrician make sure the outlets and wiring you use are in good shape.

The cords are typically 15 to 25 feet long, so if your garage has an outlet, you shouldn’t need an extension cord, Wortman said. But if your EV doesn’t come with a cord, buying one will cost roughly $150 to $300, he said.

A Level 2 charger costs between $400 to $800, Kukkonen said, and installation is relatively easy.

What is more complicated is ensuring proper electrical wiring to facilitate the 240-volt hookup. Wortman said the key factor for time and cost is how far your electrical panel is from the charger. A panel in the garage often makes an easier and cheaper job. He estimated that installation could start as low as $400, but be aware that costs on Long Island could reach between $1,000 and $2,000, depending on the complexity of the job.

An electrical panel inside a house could make the job tougher, but it will be even more difficult, and expensive, for those with detached garages. In those cases, Kukkonen said an electrician might have to run a conduit from the house to the garage. Wortman said they can also bring separate electrical service to the garage itself.

The variables make it difficult to estimate costs. Kukkonnen said the more complicated work usually runs into several thousand dollars.

Where to start?

For a Level 2 charger, Kukkonen recommended first asking the dealership if it has a deal for equipment and installation services. Next, check with PSEG Long Island, psegliny.com. Its website includes information on New York and federal incentives and rebates that are available on EVs and charging stations.

Kukkonen said you can buy charging stations on your own from a local provider. You can also buy a charger from an online retailer, he said, just make sure it’s good quality and listed as meeting safety standards from Underwriters Laboratories.

Nevertheless, Wortman said it’s always good to have early conversations with your electrician since they’re installation experts. And he recommended calling more than one to weigh different ideas and price estimates.

Plug perusals

The types of charging plugs — which transmit energy to the vehicle — are in a state of flux. The most common plug is J1772. But Tesla has a plug that most manufacturers are now offering.

Still, Kukkonen said, every charging station can easily use an adapter to fit whatever kind of plug style your car takes.

“I, for example, have a normal J1772 plug charging station in my garage, and I’m charging my Tesla with it by using an adapter every day,” he said.

Kukkonnen said don’t fret about the evolving technology, just buy a charging station now and use an adapter if standards change. Some experts expect a national standard around the Tesla charging infrastructure in the next year, as more carmakers adopt that standard. Tesla already has some 35,000 widely acclaimed charging stations across the country.

Kukkonen said for anyone considering home remodeling, think ahead about prepping your house for an EV even if you don’t have one now. EVs are becoming more common, so you might thank yourself in the future. Plus, it could add value to your home if you end up selling it.