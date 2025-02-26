Elizabeth Wuestman and Richard Jones of Greenlawn
Elizabeth Wuestman and Richard Jones have been a team for nearly a decade, building a life together in Greenlawn with their two children and a dog. On Feb. 14, they officially became husband and wife in a heartfelt ceremony at Huntington Hall — a few blocks away from where the couple’s love story began.
Wuestman and Jones met in 2014 at the Huntington Holiday Parade, where both volunteered with their respective first-aid squads and fire department. After the parade, they joined friends at Finley’s of Greene Street, where Jones bought Wuestman a drink.
“We just clicked,” Jones recalled. “It was effortless.” The couple, both 34, remember their first official date a few weeks later at the Jones Beach Light show. “We never got tired of each other,” Wuestman said.
When they were preparing to welcome their son, who was born in 2020, their priority became securing a home. By the end of 2019, they had found the perfect place in Greenlawn. Their daughter arrived in 2023. Amid parenting and careers — Wuestman as a professional paramedic and clinical educator, and Jones as a water treatment operator — they often spoke about getting married but found themselves daunted by the task of planning a big wedding. “We knew it would be at least 200 people,” Wuestman said. “Finally, we decided — we’re done talking. Let’s just get married.”
The couple got the last available spot in Huntington’s Valentine’s Day Marriage Ceremony, officiated by Town Clerk Andrew Raia, and wed with 18 family members and friends as witnesses.
“Both of our kids joined us up there as we said our vows to one another. It so perfectly represented our everyday life together with our beautiful family,” the couple shared with Newsday shortly after the ceremony. “We spent so long worrying about the when, how, where and who, at the end of the day, all that mattered was that we were taking the next step into our forever together."
WEDDING VENUE
Huntington Town Hall
WINE AND DINE
After the ceremony, they had lunch at Miko Sushi and Hibachi in East Northport
COST
$6,000
HONEYMOON
Wuestman’s new role at work delayed plans, but a tropical getaway may be on the horizon
FAVE RAVES
Five things Jones loves about Wuestman: Her dedication as a mother; her passion for her work; her unwavering support; her strength and determination; and she’s his partner in everything.
Five things Wuestman loves about Jones: His dedication to their family and future; his passion for serving the community; his love for adventure; his gentle and calming nature; and he is her best friend.
HOMEBASE
Greenlawn
