Way to Go! Emma Zhou of Jericho donates book sale proceeds to help low-income families in Queens

A Jericho girl who authored two children’s books has been donating proceeds from their sales to a charity created by her older brother.

Emma Zhou, a third-grader, has raised more than $600 through the sales of her two self-published books, “Magic Library” and “Chrystal and the Fairy,” both of which are currently available online. The funds were used to buy 230 books that she donated to 11 low-income families in Queens through her brother Leon’s organization.

To promote her books, Emma participated last month in an author talk and book signing at the Jericho Public Library. She has also donated copies of her books to the public library and the library at Robert Seaman Elementary School in Jericho, which she attended last school year.

“I really love to write and draw,” said Emma, who recently enrolled in the Rye Country Day School in Westchester County. “I think it was fun, but it took a lot of work. I really did my best.”

Emma’s 16-page “Magic Library” book is about a bunny who sees a dog jump out of a book and becomes happy, while her 23-page “Chrystal and the Fairy” book is about a girl who helps a fairy and then uses gifts from the fairy to assist animals in nature. She created the illustrations using pencil, markers and watercolor paint.

Emma, 8, also plays the piano and is involved in the Sally Studio Art Center in Syosset.