I Do!: Erin McAnaney and Tim Trimarchi
Erin McAnaney and Tim Trimarchi’s first meeting didn’t go exactly as planned — but they managed to find the humor in it anyway.
After talking online, Trimarchi, 32, of Hauppauge, arranged to meet McAnaney, 29, outside her Rockville Centre apartment just before Thanksgiving 2017.
“We go in for the hug and I go to do the cheek kiss,” Trimarchi said, describing their greeting. “And she kind of turned her head and I got a face full of hair.”
McAnaney, who works in banking and had recently moved to Long Island from Connecticut, took it in stride. “It was funny,” she said.
Despite the awkward start, the two went on to have a get-acquainted dinner of tacos and margaritas. “I did get a kiss on the cheek goodbye,” Trimarchi said.
For his proposal, Trimarchi, who owns a landscape design company, had arranged for a private boat cruise around upstate Lake George, where the extended McAnaney family takes their annual summer vacations. McAnaney thought the plan was for the whole family to have dinner and then go on the cruise.
But as dinner ended, the excuses started for why other family members couldn’t join in — a sore back, a toddler’s bedtime. “Except Erin’s dad — he said, ‘I’ll go, I’ll go,’ ” Trimarchi recalled. “I’m thinking, ‘Did no one tell this man the plan? What’s going on here?’ ”
Ultimately, Dad bowed out and the pair headed off. As sunset approached on July 24, 2022, they stopped at an island named, appropriately, Long Island. “That was not planned,” Trimarchi said.
McAnaney said yes, and on Oct. 21, 2023, they celebrated their wedding with 140 guests. The reception was held at The Royalton on the Greens in Melville.
“It was really just a great day,” McAnaney said. Trimarchi added, “Everyone was dancing and having fun. . . . It was the best night of our lives.”
WEDDING VENUE
The couple wed at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church and held the reception at The Royalton on the Greens, both in Melville.
WINE AND DINE
The Royalton on the Greens catered. The couple estimates wedding expenses were between $50,000 and $60,000.
HONEYMOON
The couple spent a few days in the Poconos immediately post-wedding, then took a 10-day trip to Aruba in January.
LET’S DANCE
"Forever to Go" by Chase Rice
FAVE RAVES
Five things McAnaney loves about her husband: His goofy side; how loyal he is; how hardworking and dedicated to his business he is; his kindness; and that he's family-oriented.
Five things Trimarchi loves about his wife: Her cooking; how sweet and caring she is; how adventurous she is; that she's family-oriented; and that she's very driven.
HOME BASE
Melville
Heat advisory ... Stabbing at HS graduation ... Man accused of explicit chats with girls ... Spring All-LI teams
Heat advisory ... Stabbing at HS graduation ... Man accused of explicit chats with girls ... Spring All-LI teams