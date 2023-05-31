Northport student creates outdoor classroom

A Northport High School student has created an outdoor classroom to help improve his peers' mental health during warm weather.

Evan Johnson, a senior, recently spearheaded the construction of a freestanding wooden kiosk equipped with cabinet panels that open to reveal three whiteboards for classroom use as well as a space on the back intended to display a trail map of the school's native garden and greenhouse. The structure was unveiled in May during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Johnson, a Boy Scout, pursued the project as part of his Eagle Scout Award, which is the highest achievement attainable within the Boy Scouts of America. He is a member of Troop 8.

"I think learning outside is a lot better than learning inside," Johnson said. "Studies have shown that students tend to learn better and it improves their mental health."

To fund the project, Johnson said he raised more than $1,800 through a car wash at the school as well as from donations through the mobile payment service Venmo. The total project took nearly 300 hours to complete over a 10-month period, he said.

"What you see here, from the roof to the structure to the door frames, everything, was Evan's idea and his troopmates' collaborative efforts," said David Storch, the district's chairman for science, technology and engineering. "It's truly a magnificent construction project and it's a legacy."

Johnson is also a member of his school's marching band and National, Math, English and Tri-M Music honor societies.