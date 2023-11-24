Gifts for grandparents: 12 gift ideas that can help you become their favorite

From sentimental to sporty, we have gift ideas sure to please all the grandparents in your life.

KIDS' ART BOOK

Credit: Plum Print

Children bring home an enormous amount of artwork from school, which parents typically save for years. This custom service helps reduce clutter while preserving those masterpieces by compiling them into a high-quality, digitized book that's perfect for gift giving. Order a box, fill it with your child's artwork, and ship it back using the included prepaid mailing label. Each piece is professionally photographed and designed into a custom keepsake by a team of graphic designers. After approving the digital proof, a bound book will be delivered. Available in 10" x8" ($175) and 13" x11" ($225) at plumprint.com.

CUSTOM CHOCOLATE VIDEO BOX

Credit: M. Cacao

Know someone who’s sentimental and has a sweet tooth? Satisfy both with a customizable Expressio chocolate video box of artisanal M. Cacao chocolates. The sturdy box plays your personal video (with sound) or image slideshow on its built-in screen when the lid is opened. Available in 8- or 16-piece sizes, which you can customize from among nine chocolate collections, or with your choice of a beautifully designed, digitized, artist-created ArtBar. A short USB cord is included for adding additional videos or photos. $55-$104 at mcacao.com.

AUDIO-AMPLIFYING SOUNDBAR

Credit: ZVOX Audio

Ordinary soundbars amplify and enrich audio, but the ZVox AV157 with AccuVoice uses hearing aid technology to lift voices above background sounds. The compact, 17-inche-long unit offers 12 levels of voice boost to clarify speech and make it easier to understand the dialogue in TV shows and movies. An output leveling setting tames the volume of jarring commercials. The setup is plug-and-play, and a remote control is included. $199.99 at zvox.com.

PICKLEBALL SET

Credit: Selkirk Sport

Selkirk Sport has teamed up with The Holderness Family of YouTube comedy fame to craft a pickleball kit that's ideal for beginner and intermediate players. The set includes two wide-body SLK Atlas paddles, each weighing 7.5 ounces with a cushioned, nonslip grip, four pickleballs and a colorful sling bag to hold it all. $110 at selkirk.com.

TRIVIAL PURSUIT FOR EVERY GENERATION

Credit: Ageless Innovation

Finally, kids, parents and grandparents can play this beloved classic board game together without running into generation gaps or pop-culture roadblocks. The board, game pieces and rules of play are familiar, but the reimagined game has important, inclusive updates: Cards feature large print and include five questions apiece, each targeted to a different age group (The Greatest Generation, Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials and Generation Z); when it’s your turn, answer the question that applies to you. An extra, customizable deck is included for creating personal trivia cards the whole family will enjoy. For 2-6 players; $44.99 at joyforall.com.

DIGITAL PHOTO FRAME

Credit: Aura Frames

The Carver digital frame allows you to share photos any time and from anywhere using your cell phone and the Aura app. With a landscape orientation, 10.1" HD display, and easy set up, it's perfect for sending photos and videos straight from your phone to a loved one miles away. You can even pre-load it with pictures or clips before gifting. Available in two colors: gravel and sea salt. $149 ($179 with optional white mat) at auraframes.com.

BOXED KRINGLE DANISH

Credit: O&H Danish Bakery

These authentic Danish Kringle rings from O&H Danish Bakery in Racine, Wisconsin, have a cult following, and for good reason: The 36-layered, iced oval rings, which take three days to make, are buttery, flaky, moist and come in a box that's perfect for gift giving. Currently available in 23 fruit, nut, cheese and chocolate flavors, including limited-time, holiday options like Reindeer Tracks, Santa’s Secret Kringle and A Very Danish Christmas Kringle, plus three sugar- and salt-free options. $23.99-$25.99 at ohdanishbakery.com.

BUTTON-OPERATED SPICE GRINDER

Credit: FinaMill

Arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, tendinitis and weak hands are no match for the FinaMill. The stylish, AA-battery-operated device grinds everything from peppercorns to dehydrated onions at the (very light) touch of a button — no pressure or twisting required. Set the mill on the counter or table and press gently to release the retractable, refillable pod and insert another with the same simple motion. Available in midnight, soft cream, sangria and stone. $44.99 at finamill.com.

ECO-FRIENDLY CANDLE

Credit: NOTES Candle

These sustainable candles use glass vessels with silicone liners that allow you to reuse your candle over and over instead of sending it to the landfill. Refill kits include a cotton wick and enough wax beads to fill the glass jar. When it burns out, replace the wick and add more of the nontoxic beads, which are available in 12 fragrances and made of soy, rice bran and beeswax without phthalates, parabens, dyes or petroleum wax. $54 for a starter kit, which includes two refill pouches in your choice of fragrances; $18 for refills at notescandle.com.

PAINTABLE PICTURES, PET EDITION

Credit: Autumn Theodore

Animal lovers will cherish this innovative paint-by-numbers kit that allows them to create one-of-a-kind paintings of their pet using their cellphone camera and home printer. Order and give the boxed kit, which includes 48 paint colors, brushes, two printable canvases and instructions. When the recipient is ready to create their pet portrait, they simply visit the website and upload a photo, which is then transformed into a numbered template and emailed back instantaneously. $39.99 at paintablepictures.com.

FAMILY HISTORY

Credit: A Life Untold

Preserve your loved one's memories by helping them write their own life story. After submitting photos and completing a 101-question online interview about their life, childhood memories, work experiences, thoughts, hopes and dreams, their responses will be compiled into a professionally designed autobiography that the whole family will treasure. $199 at alifeuntold.com.

PET COMPANION

Credit: Ageless Innovation

Aging loved ones will find comfort holding these soft, lifelike “pets,” which purr, meow, and respond to hugs and strokes as a real cat would, thanks to built-in sensors that sense motion and touch. Jointed legs, a textured tongue and blinking eyes add to the realism. Available in your choice of silver with white mitts, black-and-white tuxedo or orange tabby. Four C batteries are included. $124.99 at joyforall.com.