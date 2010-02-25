Hempstead-Oyster Bay police report, Feb. 28
Reports from county or village police, Feb. 14-20
A Rochester woman, 49, was arrested Feb. 20 for selling bootleg videos in front of Fresh Look Beauty Salon on Merrick Road. Police said 150 videos were found in a black nylon bag she was carrying.
The United Methodist Church on East Meadow Avenue was discovered burglarized Feb. 17. Money was taken from pried-open candy and change machines.
Massapequa
Three vehicles, two on Fairview Road and one on Larch Lane, were discovered broken into Feb. 16. Items stolen included an iPod Nano.
A woman's wristlet was stolen after she placed it on the counter at Auntie Anne's Pretzels in the Sunrise Mall. A security video captured an unknown man wearing a tan hoodie and baseball cap taking the bag.
Two Massapequa Park boys, 17, were arrested on petty larceny charges Feb. 16. Police were alerted that a Chevrolet Impala had been burglarized in the area of Riviera Drive West, and the youths' car was stopped after it was observed being driven with the lights off. A camera and GPS unit, allegedly stolen from the Impala, were recovered in the youths' vehicle.
Merrick
A woman's pocketbook was stolen Feb. 17 from a shopping cart in Waldbaum's parking lot on Merrick Road while she was unloading groceries into her car.
A 2000 Nissan was stolen from a parking lot on the corner of Merrick Avenue and Smith Street on Feb. 19.
A Lake Ronkonkoma man, 30, was arrested Feb. 16 on several charges, including second-degree menacing. He is charged with threatening a female driver, 20, with a 24-inch crowbar after both were involved in a motor vehicle accident on Sunrise Highway. The man appeared to be intoxicated and about 24 pills, believed to Xanax, were found in his vehicle,
police said.
ELSEWHERE
A 2000 Lexus was discovered stolen from the Town of Hempstead parking lot on St. Lukes Place on Feb. 15.
Items were stolen from a store on Montauk Highway on Feb. 15.
A resident on Summerfield Circle told police that an individual came to the house Feb. 15 in response to an ad the resident placed on craigslist.org for a piece of jewelry for sale. The "buyer" took the piece of jewelry and fled without paying.
A 2006 Hyundai Tuscon on South Road was stolen Feb. 20.
Miscellaneous items, including a purse containing money and credit cards, were stolen from a 2002 Ford parked at Saf T Swim on Grand Boulevard Feb. 14.
A GPS unit was discovered stolen from a 2007 Toyota parked on L. Street on Feb. 19.
A GPS unit was discovered stolen from a 1994 Ford Van parked on L Street on Feb. 19.
Jewelry, a laptop computer and a DVD player were stolen from a residence on Locustwood Boulevard on Feb. 19. Entry was made through a pried-open basement door.
A car radio and a laptop computer were stolen from a 2004 Chevrolet parked on Claflin Boulevard on Feb. 19.
Glass on a rear door at Franklin Square Pharmacy on Hempstead Turnpike was shattered Feb. 16 in an attempted robbery. No loss was reported.
The front door of a physician's office on Hempstead Turnpike was discovered pried open Feb. 16. No loss was reported.
A Massapequa man, 43, was arrested Feb. 18 at a store on Broad Hollow Road and charged with petty larceny for stealing computer programs and four DVDs.
Copper piping was stolen from a house on Louis Avenue on Feb. 20. Entry was made through a pried-open basement window.
An oil burner gun was discovered stolen from a Union Drive house Feb. 19.
A 1998 Honda was discovered stolen Feb. 20 from in front of an Amsterdam Avenue residence.
A 1994 Honda was stolen from in front of an apartment on Front Street on Feb. 20.
A laptop computer and a projector were stolen from a 2005 Ford parked at the Green Acres Mall on Feb. 19.
Graceful Notions on Rockaway Parkway was discovered burglarized Feb. 16. Cash, lottery scratch-off tickets and 20 cartons of cigarettes were stolen.
The front door of Jennifer
Convertibles on West Sunrise Highway was broken Feb. 15. Damages were
valued at $425.
On Feb. 16, a motorist was robbed at gunpoint of $180 after exiting the drive-through window at Burger King on Hempstead Turnpike. Two unknown men, one displaying a gun and the other wearing a red ski mask, approached the male victim's vehicle and demanded money, police said.
The spare tire and rim of a 2008 Jeep on Hempstead Turnpike were stolen Feb. 15.
A DVD player and two bottles of alcohol were stolen from a Cornell Avenue on Feb. 19. Entry was made through an open side window.
Compiled by Mary Beth Foley
and Sabrina Monroe