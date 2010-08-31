Hempstead Town agenda
HEMPSTEAD
Unless specified, meetings are at Nathan L.H. Bennett Pavilion, Town Hall Plaza, 1 Washington St.
HOUSING AUTHORITY
Board meeting, 7 p.m. Sept. 13,
TOWN BOARD
10:30 a.m. Tuesday
ZONING BOARD
9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. Items on 9:30 a.m. agenda are
Oceanside: Victoria Gottuso-
Marino seeks variances to construct a two-story addition attached to dwelling; variances to maintain roofed-over patio attached to dwelling; maintain pool, pool equipment, masonry waterfall, pool slide and pool equipment; maintain 6-foot-high fence; maintain two air- conditioning units at 168 Phillips Pl.
Items on 2 p.m. agenda are
East Meadow: Keith Piccione seeks variance to construct two-story and second-story additions
to dwelling at 2274 Third St.
Oceanside: MSGL, Inc. seeks variances, subdivision of lot to construct dwelling, on the north side of Montgomery Avenue, west of Lawrence Avenue.
Woodmere: Howard Goldschein seeks variances to construct roofed-over open porch, two-story addition and second-story addition, all attached to dwelling at 832 Fiske St.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
7:45 p.m. Sept. 13, Village Hall,
65 The Plaza
ATLANTIC BEACH
ZONING BOARD
8 p.m. Sept. 16, Village Hall
ARCHITECTURAL
REVIEW BOARD
9:30 a.m. Sept. 15, Village Hall,
200 Cedarhurst Ave.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
8 p.m. Tuesday, Village Hall,
1 Floral Blvd.
PLANNING COMMISSION
8 p.m. Wednesday, Village Hall,
351 Stewart Ave.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
8 p.m. Sept. 16, Village Hall,
127 Long Beach Rd.
CITY OF
City Council
7 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall,
1 West Chester St.
Compiled by Diane Daniels