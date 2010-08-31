Hempstead Town agenda

HEMPSTEAD

Unless specified, meetings are at Nathan L.H. Bennett Pavilion, Town Hall Plaza, 1 Washington St.

HOUSING AUTHORITY

Board meeting, 7 p.m. Sept. 13,

60 Jerusalem Ave., Uniondale

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

TOWN BOARD

10:30 a.m. Tuesday

ZONING BOARD

9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. Items on 9:30 a.m. agenda are

Oceanside: Victoria Gottuso-

Marino seeks variances to construct a two-story addition attached to dwelling; variances to maintain roofed-over patio attached to dwelling; maintain pool, pool equipment, masonry waterfall, pool slide and pool equipment; maintain 6-foot-high fence; maintain two air- conditioning units at 168 Phillips Pl.

Items on 2 p.m. agenda are

East Meadow: Keith Piccione seeks variance to construct two-story and second-story additions

to dwelling at 2274 Third St.

Oceanside: MSGL, Inc. seeks variances, subdivision of lot to construct dwelling, on the north side of Montgomery Avenue, west of Lawrence Avenue.

Woodmere: Howard Goldschein seeks variances to construct roofed-over open porch, two-story addition and second-story addition, all attached to dwelling at 832 Fiske St.

ATLANTIC BEACH

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

7:45 p.m. Sept. 13, Village Hall,

65 The Plaza

ATLANTIC BEACH

ZONING BOARD

8 p.m. Sept. 16, Village Hall

CEDARHURST

ARCHITECTURAL

REVIEW BOARD

9:30 a.m. Sept. 15, Village Hall,

200 Cedarhurst Ave.

FLORAL PARK

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

8 p.m. Tuesday, Village Hall,

1 Floral Blvd.

GARDEN CITY

PLANNING COMMISSION

8 p.m. Wednesday, Village Hall,

351 Stewart Ave.

ISLAND PARK

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

8 p.m. Sept. 16, Village Hall,

127 Long Beach Rd.

CITY OF

LONG BEACH

City Council

7 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall,

1 West Chester St.

Compiled by Diane Daniels