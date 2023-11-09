Hot air balloon rides near Long Island

There are many ways to take to the skies on Long Island — sky diving, parasailing, plane or helicopter rides — but hot air ballooning is not one of them. Don't be discouraged, though: If you dream of floating up, up and away in a beautiful balloon, you'll find several options are just a short drive away.

Companies offering hot air balloon rides can be found in upstate New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

Deana De Rosa-Healy and Chris Healy, for example, are the proprietors of Above the Clouds in Middletown, located in Orange County. The pair have been flying balloons for over 38 years. Chris is the main pilot, and they have three other pilots ready to man their brigade of four balloons.

Riding in a hot air balloon, said De Rosa-Healy, is a zen-like experience that is “better than a massage.” She said even people who are normally afraid of heights — her being one of them — are pleasantly surprised at how calm they are once in the air.

Hot air balloon fun facts Balloons soar between 1,000 and 3,000 feet above the ground

The average flight time is one hour

Balloon pilots use wind direction and speed at different altitudes to steer the balloon

Balloons are on average 60-70 feet tall and 55 feet wide

Most balloons in the tri-state region fit four to eight people, plus a pilot

Balloons travel about four to eight miles from the launch site; a ground crew is there waiting to pick you up

There are typically no seats in a balloon — standing room only.

Hot air balloons are dependent on mother nature, and pilots watch the weather with keen eyes. Any likelihood of windy conditions could cause a cancellation or postponement of your flight. Guests are urged to call ahead to confirm their ride prior to arrival.

“If riders are nervous when they arrive, their fears are quickly forgotten once they lift off and start to fly,” she said.

Jeanne Alessi of Massapequa Park took flight in a hot air balloon several years back, and she said it was both “exhilarating and frightening.”

“It was a very strange experience looking out over the side but not seeing your feet. (It) made it feel like the bottom could drop out at any time,” she said. The hot air burner is very noisy while the balloon is rising, she said, but when it reaches cruising altitude the burner is shut off and the rest of the flight is calm and quiet.

Although she was somewhat uneasy at first, Alessi said the scenery was spectacular and the adventure surreal. She would "absolutely" do it again, she said.