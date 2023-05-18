Paul D. Schreiber High student Jack Campagna of Port Washington selected to study abroad

A Port Washington student was one of about 65 students nationwide selected by the U.S. Department of State to spend next school year studying overseas.

Jack Campagna, a junior at Paul D. Schreiber High School, has been awarded a study-abroad scholarship out of thousands of applicants nationwide through the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) Abroad program. The merit-based scholarship, which covers the full cost of an academic year abroad, will allow him to spend 10 months living with a host family and attending a private high school in Morocco.

The YES program was first authorized by Congress after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in an effort to increase dialogue and understanding between the U.S. and countries with significant Muslim populations. It is administered by a consortium of organizations in partnership with the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

"This is an exciting opportunity for cultural learning," said Campagna, who is fluent in French, which is one of the languages spoken in the North African country. "I've always heard that Morocco has some of the best hospitality in the world, so I'm really excited to interact with the people and my host family and get to know the culture there."

Campagna, 16, is president of his school's Photo Club and its Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) Club and a member of the National, English and Foreign Language honor societies. He also volunteers at Hellen Keller National Center for DeafBlind Youth and Adults in Port Washington.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT