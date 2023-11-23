I Do!: Jill Horan and Jack Falzone of Kings Park
Jill Horan thought economics would be an easy class for her last semester at Farmingdale State College. She was wrong.
But luckily for her, she met Jack Falzone.
The two wound up sitting next to each other in class, and Jack started helping Jill with her studies. As the semester progressed, they said they developed feelings for one another.
“Jill has such a charm about her,” Jack, now 26, said. “She can light up a room with her smile more than anyone.”
Jill also saw something special in her classmate: “He just made everyone feel comfortable,” she said. “I looked forward going to the class all the time.”
On the day of the final, Jack finally worked up the courage to ask her out. After a brief miscommunication — “Jill said she had to check her schedule,” Jack recalled — they went on their first date in May 2018 at the Dairy Queen in Levittown.
Jill, 27, remembers being impressed with his manners: “He opened up the door for me,” she said.
Nearly four years later, the two were in the process of buying a house when they took a group trip with about a dozen friends to the Poconos in January 2022. Jack said he had planned to propose while stargazing, but when the weather failed to cooperate, he improvised.
Instead, their friends gathered in the backyard of the home they had rented, standing in a semicircle with Jack in the middle. When Jill came out of the house, she said she found Jack on one knee.
He proposed, and the rest, as they say, is history.
WEDDING VENUE
St. Paul’s Reformed Church in North Babylon, followed by a reception at Blueblinds Mansion in Smithtown
WINE AND DINE
Husk & Vine of St. James catered the Oct. 7 reception. The menu included pasta, sea bass oreganata, roasted pork with fig and roasted Brussels sprouts. The couple spent about $35,000 on their wedding.
HONEYMOON
Costa Rica
LET’S DANCE
“Beautiful” by Virginia to Vegas
FAVE RAVES
Five things Jack and Jill can’t live without when it comes to the other: Trust, love, communication, support and laughter.
HOME BASE
Kings Park
