I Do!: Jill Horan and Jack Falzone of Kings Park

Jill Horan thought economics would be an easy class for her last semester at Farmingdale State College. She was wrong.

But luckily for her, she met Jack Falzone.

The two wound up sitting next to each other in class, and Jack started helping Jill with her studies. As the semester progressed, they said they developed feelings for one another.

“Jill has such a charm about her,” Jack, now 26, said. “She can light up a room with her smile more than anyone.”

Jill also saw something special in her classmate: “He just made everyone feel comfortable,” she said. “I looked forward going to the class all the time.”

Bubbles shower newlyweds Jill and Jack Falzone as they leave their wedding ceremony. Credit: Lasting Moment Films

On the day of the final, Jack finally worked up the courage to ask her out. After a brief miscommunication — “Jill said she had to check her schedule,” Jack recalled — they went on their first date in May 2018 at the Dairy Queen in Levittown.

Jill, 27, remembers being impressed with his manners: “He opened up the door for me,” she said.

Nearly four years later, the two were in the process of buying a house when they took a group trip with about a dozen friends to the Poconos in January 2022. Jack said he had planned to propose while stargazing, but when the weather failed to cooperate, he improvised.

Instead, their friends gathered in the backyard of the home they had rented, standing in a semicircle with Jack in the middle. When Jill came out of the house, she said she found Jack on one knee.

He proposed, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Jill Falzone in a light-hearted moment during the wedding reception at Blueblinds Mansion in Smithtown. Credit: Lasting Moment Films