I Do!: Jordyn Nadel and Scott Kramer of Centereach
As far back as kindergarten at Signal Hill Elementary School in Dix Hills, Jordyn Nadel and Scott Kramer knew they were meant to be together.
“Scott and I were instantly drawn to each other and became ‘boyfriend and girlfriend,’ as we were inseparable,” Nadel, now 32, said.
In second grade, they were separated due to a school rezoning and lost touch. But in 2018, Nadel said she was looking through an old photo album with her mother and came across a picture of the pair. With some encouragement from her mom, she said she looked him up on Facebook, found his account and messaged him.
Kramer, 31, messaged her back and said he, too, had been looking for her. “The universe kind of brought us back to each other,” he said.
After a few weeks of talking, they met on July 6, 2018, at the now-closed Honu Kitchen & Cocktails in Huntington and then watched the movie “The Purge.”
After two more dates, they were officially a couple. After three months, they had moved in together.
“We just clicked so well and we got along,” Kramer said. “I loved her personality.”
Kramer proposed on Nov. 27, 2021, while they were staying at his parents’ vacation home in Wrightsville, Pennsylvania, for Thanksgiving. His family was visiting the holiday light display at Hersheypark when, he said, he dropped to one knee in front of the amusement park’s Christmas tree.
They were married on Dec. 1, 2023, at Fox Hollow in Woodbury.
Through the years, Nadel said, she and Kramer had had other relationships, but they never worked out. When they reconnected, she finally knew why: “I was always supposed to be with Scott.”
WEDDING VENUE
The couple wed and held their reception at the Fox Hollow in Woodbury.
WINE AND DINE
The Fox Hollow catered the reception, which included two signature drinks named for their dog, Belle: Belle's blueberry lemonade and espresso Belletini.
HONEYMOON
The couple vacationed in St. Lucia.
LET'S DANCE
"From the Ground Up," by Dan + Shay
FAVE RAVES
Five things Nadel and Kramer can't live without when it comes to the other: Caring for their dog Belle, watching scary movies together, going out for sushi, the constant laughter they share and experiencing adventures like traveling to new places.
HOME BASE
Centereach
