I Do!: Katieann Albro and Bobby Burns of Bayville
Katieann Albro and Bobby Burns might never have met, if not for his mother.
Albro, 30, used to work with Burns’ mother, Margie, at Locust Valley Intermediate School. In 2018, Margie Burns mentioned that she was taking the day off because her son was graduating from Adelphi University’s masters of social work program. Turns out, Albro said she too would be off that day — because she was graduating from the same program.
The two had never crossed paths before, but at the ceremony, Burns and Albro found themselves standing next to each other. She introduced herself and, she said, “We talked the entire graduation.”
They stayed friends, but both were busy building their careers, said Burns, who is a clinical social worker. They were also pursuing other romantic relationships, added Albro, who now works in a high school life skills classroom with children with autism.
Want your wedding featured in Newsday? If you've been married in the past 12 months, we want to hear from you! Email your love story, in 250 words or less, to lilife@newsday.com.
But in early 2021, their relationship shifted. Burns had recently gone through a breakup and the two started talking regularly, leading them to realize there was more than just friendship between them.
“I loved her dedication, through thick and thin,” Burns, now 30, said.
The pair dated for more than a year. Then on Oct. 14, 2022, Burns took Albro to the Besito Mexican restaurant in Roslyn (they had officially become a couple at the Besito in Huntington), and then to the dock at Creek Beach in Bayville, where they had their first “serious conversation,” Burns said.
“I took her through our most important dates,” he said. It was there, on the dock, that he proposed.
And on Dec. 22 of this past year, five years after their first meeting, the couple married.
WEDDING VENUE
The couple wed at the Village Church of Bayville, followed by a reception at the Crescent Beach Club, also in Bayville.
WINE AND DINE
The Crescent Beach Club catered the reception.
HONEYMOON
The pair plan to vacation in St. Lucia at the end of January.
LET’S DANCE
“Faithfully,” by Journey
FAVE RAVES
Five things Albro loves about her husband: His humor, how he fit in with my family and friends, his dedication to his clients and career, his empathy and compassion, and how he’s always there for me.
Five things Burns loves about his wife: How she’s always there for the people she cares for, her love for me and my family, her passion to help those in need, her attention to the small details, and her radiating beauty.
HOME BASE
Bayville
Lindenhurst man accused of fatally stabbing wife ... LI 'Proud Boy' sentencing ... Riverhead school threat ... Book Fairies
Lindenhurst man accused of fatally stabbing wife ... LI 'Proud Boy' sentencing ... Riverhead school threat ... Book Fairies