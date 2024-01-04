I Do!: Katieann Albro and Bobby Burns of Bayville

Katieann Albro and Bobby Burns might never have met, if not for his mother.

Albro, 30, used to work with Burns’ mother, Margie, at Locust Valley Intermediate School. In 2018, Margie Burns mentioned that she was taking the day off because her son was graduating from Adelphi University’s masters of social work program. Turns out, Albro said she too would be off that day — because she was graduating from the same program.

The two had never crossed paths before, but at the ceremony, Burns and Albro found themselves standing next to each other. She introduced herself and, she said, “We talked the entire graduation.”

They stayed friends, but both were busy building their careers, said Burns, who is a clinical social worker. They were also pursuing other romantic relationships, added Albro, who now works in a high school life skills classroom with children with autism.

Katieann Albro, center, gets ready to marry Bobby Burns. Credit: David from JoVon Photography

But in early 2021, their relationship shifted. Burns had recently gone through a breakup and the two started talking regularly, leading them to realize there was more than just friendship between them.

“I loved her dedication, through thick and thin,” Burns, now 30, said.

The pair dated for more than a year. Then on Oct. 14, 2022, Burns took Albro to the Besito Mexican restaurant in Roslyn (they had officially become a couple at the Besito in Huntington), and then to the dock at Creek Beach in Bayville, where they had their first “serious conversation,” Burns said.

“I took her through our most important dates,” he said. It was there, on the dock, that he proposed.

And on Dec. 22 of this past year, five years after their first meeting, the couple married.

The couple celebrate with their guests. Credit: David from JoVon Photography