Long IslandLI Life

Lele Liu, 10, of Great Neck writes children's book, 'Lenna's Music Adventure: Spread Love Magically With Piano'

Lele Liu with a copy of her book

Lele Liu with a copy of her book Credit: Tao Liu

By Michael R. Ebertmichael.ebert@newsday.com

A Great Neck student who has played the piano on multiple television shows has now written a children’s book based on her experiences.

Lele Liu, a fifth-grader at Lakeville Elementary School, recently self-published a 75-page book titled “Lenna’s Music Adventure: Spread Love Magically With Piano,” which tells the story of a young girl’s journey of learning the piano and bringing joy to the community with her pet dog and two magical stuffed animals. It also highlights life lessons such as the power of perseverance and the importance of friendship, she said.

Since the book’s publication, Lele has donated dozens of copies, including to her school’s library and Kids Need to Read, which is a nonprofit organization that promotes childhood literacy and provides books to disadvantaged children.

“The story is about a made-up girl and is based on my own real adventure about school and how I play piano,” Lele said. “I really like playing the piano and feeling the keys and the music, so I can make people happy.”

Lele, 10, started playing piano at age 3 and has appeared on TV shows including NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” In addition, she has performed in venues ranging from Carnegie Hall to the United Nation headquarters in Manhattan, and has played for residents at the Great Neck Senior Center.

Lele is also involved in her school’s chorus and in her spare time enjoys playing golf and tennis.

Michael R. Ebert
By Michael R. Ebert

Michael R. Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named as 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering LI news as it happensDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME