Lele Liu, 10, of Great Neck writes children's book, 'Lenna's Music Adventure: Spread Love Magically With Piano'

A Great Neck student who has played the piano on multiple television shows has now written a children’s book based on her experiences.

Lele Liu, a fifth-grader at Lakeville Elementary School, recently self-published a 75-page book titled “Lenna’s Music Adventure: Spread Love Magically With Piano,” which tells the story of a young girl’s journey of learning the piano and bringing joy to the community with her pet dog and two magical stuffed animals. It also highlights life lessons such as the power of perseverance and the importance of friendship, she said.

Since the book’s publication, Lele has donated dozens of copies, including to her school’s library and Kids Need to Read, which is a nonprofit organization that promotes childhood literacy and provides books to disadvantaged children.

“The story is about a made-up girl and is based on my own real adventure about school and how I play piano,” Lele said. “I really like playing the piano and feeling the keys and the music, so I can make people happy.”

Lele, 10, started playing piano at age 3 and has appeared on TV shows including NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” In addition, she has performed in venues ranging from Carnegie Hall to the United Nation headquarters in Manhattan, and has played for residents at the Great Neck Senior Center.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Lele is also involved in her school’s chorus and in her spare time enjoys playing golf and tennis.