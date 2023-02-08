Long Island and Queens high school class reunions

BAY SHORE HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is June 23. Email Marie DePalo Cifelli at Kteach003@aol.com.

BETHPAGE HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is planned for 7-11 p.m. Oct. 7, at the Holiday Inn in Plainview. Visit the Facebook group "BHS Class 73 — 50th Reunion" or email jjminogue@gmail.com.

BETHPAGE HIGH SCHOOL 1983. A 40-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Hilton Long Island in Melville. Visit the Facebook group Bethpage HS Class of 1983 40th Reunion & Reminiscing or email Bethpage1983Reunion@gmail.com.

BISHOP REILLY HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is 6 p.m. June 24 at St. Francis Prep in Fresh Meadows. Email 1973BRHS@Gmail.com.

EAST ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is 5:30 p.m. June 24 at Captain Bill's Restaurant & Catering in Bay Shore. Visit Facebook page “East Islip Class 73” or email Kim Panzner-Palazzolo at kimpalazzolo@outlook.com.

EAST MEADOW HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is planned for June 9 at the Long Island Marriott in Uniondale. Visit Facebook group "East Meadow Class of 1973 50th Reunion" or email Emhs73reunion@gmail.com.

GLEN COVE HIGH SCHOOL 1972-74. A multi-class reunion is 7-11 p.m. July 29 at The Mansion at Glen Cove. Visit Facebook group “Glen Cove High School Class of 73 or 74” or email gchsgreatreunion@yahoo.com.

GREAT NECK SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is June 2-3. Visit Facebook group “GN South Class of 73” or email Tracy Lewis at tracylewis55@gmail.com or Ed Rosenthal at DrEd00@Optonline.net.

NEW HYDE PARK MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1971. A reunion is planned for 6:30-10:30 p.m. June 3 at Plattduetsche Park in Franklin Square. Email Joan or Joe at NHPreunion2023@gmail.com.

KINGS PARK SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is planned for 1-5 p.m. Aug. 26 at Smithtown Landing Country Club. Call Karen Dean (Burk) at 407-756-0452 or email her at kburk55@gmail.com.

LAWRENCE HIGH SCHOOL 1963. A 60-year reunion is planned for March 4. Email Jo Ellen Rosenblum Dichter at mijo1010@aol.com.

PAUL D. SCHREIBER HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Hilton Garden Inn Roslyn. Contact Linda Ragusa Demeo at 516-297-7781 or email at Tennis6573@aol.com.

PLAINVIEW OLD BETHPAGE HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. Oct. 7 at Heritage Club at Bethpage. Visit the Facebook group "Plainview Old Bethpage High School Class of 73 50th Reunion" or email Donna Scalise Neely at donnasneely@gmail.com.

SMITHTOWN CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL 1967-70. A 55-year multi-class reunion is planned for July 15 at Stonebridge Country Club in Hauppauge. Call John Grande at 631-987-9904 or email him at johngrande3@gmail.com.

SMITHTOWN EAST HIGH SCHOOL 1978. A 45-year reunion is 6-10 p.m. Oct. 7 at Sunset Harbour Catering in East Patchogue. Visit the website shsereunion.rsvpify.com.

W.C. MEPHAM HIGH SCHOOL 1972-74. A multi-class reunion is 7-11 p.m. Aug. 24 at The Fox Hollow in Woodbury. For the class of 1972 visit Facebook group “W.C. Mepham Class of 72 – Fab 50!” or email Jhanley401@aol.com, for the classes of 1973-1974, visit Facebook group “W.C.Mepham '73 & '74 Reunion” or email Wellingtonmepham9@gmail.com.

W.T. Clarke High School 1973. A 50-year reunion is 7-10 p.m. Aug. 26 at Garden Social in East Meadow. Visit Facebook group "WT Clarke 1973 Reunion 2023" or email Dorothy at higdoc@aol.com.

WANTAGH HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is planned for 6:30 p.m. July 22 at Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh. Email Kim at Rice-mimila924@aol.com, Ann at Long-along1017@aol.com or Kathie at Merkel-Kpborbet@gmail.com.

Compiled by Sabrina Monroe