Long Island and Queens high school class reunions

ALL SAINTS HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is July 22 at La Parma Restaurant in Williston Park. Email dg725@aol.com or cangiolillo@gmail.com.

BABYLON HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. July 29 at the Long Island Yacht Club in Babylon. Visit Facebook page “Babylon High School ’73 50th Reunion,” email Joe Witthohn at jwitsky@gmail.com or Steve Loudon at steve.loudon@hotmail.com.

BAYPORT-BLUE POINT HIGH SCHOOL. A reunion celebrating all graduating years is noon July 13 at Bellport Country Club. Visit Facebook group “Bayport-Blue Point High School.”

BAY SHORE HIGH SCHOOL 1958-59. A multi-class reunion is Sept. 23 at Captain Bill's Restaurant & Catering in Bay Shore. Contact Bob Hulse at 631-872-3656.

BELLMORE JFK HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is 1-5 p.m. Aug. 26 at The Bayview in Freeport. Email gmrpms247@aol.com or tvtaz7@yahoo.com.

BETHPAGE HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Holiday Inn in Plainview. Visit the Facebook group "Bethpage High School Class 73 - 50th Reunion" or email jjminogue@gmail.com.

BETHPAGE HIGH SCHOOL 1983. A 40-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Hilton Long Island in Melville. Visit the Facebook group Bethpage HS Class of 1983 40th Reunion & Reminiscing or email Bethpage1983Reunion@gmail.com.

BRENTWOOD HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is Aug. 26 at Captain Bill's Restaurant & Catering in Bay Shore. Contact Susan Cruz at 631-661-2574 or email at SueCruz14@gmail.com.

CARLE PLACE HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is 6 p.m. Sept. 30 at Wheatley Hills Golf Club in East Williston. Email Rita Cacciola Steiner at ptrita588@yahoo.com.

CENTER MORICHES HIGH SCHOOL 1980-86. A multi-class reunion is 7-11 p.m. Oct. 6 at Villa Lombardi’s in Holbrook. Visit Facebook group “CMHS Reunion 1980-1986.”

CENTRAL ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL 1960-65. A multi-class reunion will be 10 a.m. Aug. 28 at Belmont Lake State Park (Pine Pavilion). Email Craig Diaz at csdiaz46@optonline.net or John DiClemente at diclejohn@yahoo.com.

COMMACK SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is 5-9 p.m. Oct. 7 at Crab Meadow Golf Club in Northport. Visit Facebook group “Commack High School South Reunion Class of 73” or email chss7350threunion@yahoo.com.

CONNETQUOT HIGH SCHOOL 1968. A 55-year reunion is 6-10 p.m. Sept. 21 at Captain Bill’s Restaurant & Catering in Bay Shore. Visit Facebook group “Connetquot HS Class of 1968” or email Linda Mylott at LSMylott@aol.com.

CONNETQUOT HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is Aug. 19 at Ristegio’s Restaurant and Lounge in Patchogue. Visit Facebook Page “Connetquot HS Class of 73, 50th Reunion” or email patti9755@gmail.com.

CONNETQUOT HIGH SCHOOL 1993. A 30-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. July 27 at Sunset Harbor Catering in Patchogue. Visit Facebook group "Connetquot Class of '93 - 30th Reunion" or email ConnetquotReunion@gmail.com.

EARL L. VANDERMEULEN HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is the weekend of Aug. 4-6. Visit Facebook group “Earl L. Vandermeulen High School – Class of 1973”, email Holly Hovis at hkhovis@gmail.com, Ronn Schuman at Ronn.schuman@gmail.com or Lori Sternlicht Lucki at lori.lucki@gmail.com.

EAST ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL 1983. A 40-year reunion is 6 p.m. July 22 at Bayside Clam & Grill in East Islip. Email Eileen Corcoran at mysistereileens@aol.com.

EAST ROCKAWAY HIGH SCHOOL 1973-74. A multi-class reunion is 7-11 p.m. Oct. 28 at Lynbrook Elks Lodge. Email Debi Kienke at debkienke32@gmail.com or Bill Kienke at Kienke.william@gmail.com.

FARMINGDALE HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is 6-10 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Marriott Melville Long Island. Visit Facebook group “Dalers class of 73 50th Reunion Information” or email Sandi at 1973dalerreunion@gmail.com.

FREEPORT HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 6-8. The main event is 7 p.m.-midnight Oct. 7 at the Freeport Yacht Club. Visit the website classcreator.com/Freeport-New-York-1973 or email Rori Gordon at rori@billydeans.com.

GENERAL DOUGLAS MACARTHUR HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is 3-7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Domenico’s in Levittown. Visit Facebook page “MacArthur Class of 1973 50th reunion” or email Patty Little O’Connell at wpoc@optonline.net.

GLEN COVE HIGH SCHOOL 1972-74. A multi-class reunion is 7-11 p.m. July 29 at The Mansion at Glen Cove. Visit Facebook group “Glen Cove High School Class of 73 or 74” or email gchsgreatreunion@yahoo.com.

H. FRANK CAREY HIGH SCHOOL 1968. A 55-year reunion is 6-10 p.m. Sept. 30 at Wind Watch Golf & Country Club in Hauppauge. Visit Facebook group "Class of 1968 H. Frank Carey H.S." or email Carey68reunion@gmail.com.

HARBORFIELDS HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is 6-10 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Centerport Yacht Club. Visit Facebook group “Harborfields class of ’73 & friends” or email HarborfieldsClassof1973@gmail.com.

HARBORFIELDS HIGH SCHOOL 1978. A 45-year reunion is 6-11 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge in Greenlawn. Visit Facebook page “Harborfields Class of '78” or email HarborfieldsClassof1978@gmail.com.

HAUPPAUGE HIGH SCHOOL 1978. A 45-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. July 22. A pre-reunion party is 7 p.m. July 21 and a reunion picnic is noon July 23. Email the reunion committee at HHS197845th@gmail.com.

HERRICKS HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is 5 p.m. Oct. 8 at Holiday Inn Plainview. Visit Facebook group “Herricks HS Class 1973” or email Holly Rosen-Weisman at herrickshs1973@gmail.com.

HOLY FAMILY DHS 1973. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 7 at Indian Hills Country Club in Northport. Email 1973reunionhf@gmail.com.

HOLY FAMILY DHS 1983. A 40-year reunion is Oct. 28 at Indian Hills Country Club in Northport. Visit Facebook group “Holy Family 40th Reunion-Class of 1983” or email Kevin Young at Kevinjyoung@outlook.com.

HOLY TRINITY HIGH SCHOOL (HICKSVILLE) 1973. A 50-year reunion is the weekend of Oct. 20-22. Visit Facebook group “HTHS73Reunion” or email htalumni@holytrinityhs.org.

HUNTINGTON HIGH SCHOOL 1978. A 45-year reunion is Sept. 9 at the Britannia Yacht Club in Northport. Visit eventcreate.com/e/hhs78reunion.

ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL 1963-64. A multi-class reunion is Oct. 14 at Captain Bill's Restaurant & Catering in Bay Shore. Alumni of the class of 1963 email Bruce Homis Sr. at caesarslionking@aol.com and alumni of the class of 1964 email Elaine Schill Kurka at emsk727@aol.com.

ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. July 15 at Captain Bill’s Restaurant in Bay Shore. Visit Facebook group “Islip High School Class of 1973” or email Deb Gould at deborahleegould@gmail.com.

ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL 1983. A 40-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. July 29 at the Hibernian Hall in East Islip. Visit Facebook Group "Islip High School Class of 1983" or email Merle Goess at IslipHS1983@gmail.com.

JERICHO HIGH SCHOOL 1981. A 42-year reunion is 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Crop & Kettle Lounge at the Long Island Marriott in Uniondale. Visit Facebook group “Jericho Class of 81” or email Maxine at itsmax63@gmail.com.

JOHN GLENN HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Crescent Beach Club in Bayville. Visit Facebook page “John Glenn High School Class of 1973 Elwood NY” or email riteromance@aol.com.

JOHN GLENN HIGH SCHOOL 1970. A reunion is 6-10 p.m. Sept. 30 at the American Legion Hall Huntington Post 360. Email Judy Anderson at jude1030@optonline.net.

KINGS PARK SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is 1-5 p.m. Aug. 26 at Smithtown Landing Country Club. Call Karen Dean (Burk) at 407-756-0452 or email her at kburk55@gmail.com.

LEVITTOWN DIVISION AVE. HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is 6-10 p.m. July 22 at the Levittown Fire Department. Email Joel Bearman at Jbear359@aol.com.

LEVITTOWN MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 14 at Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh. Email Tonice Rizzo Carroll at Tooonice55@aol.com.

LINDENHURST HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. Aug. 4 at Babylon Masonic Lodge. Email Lindenhurstclassof73@hotmail.com.

LONGWOOD HIGH SCHOOL 1983. A 40-year reunion is 6-10 p.m. Nov. 10 at The WaterView at Port Jefferson Country Club. Visit Facebook group “Longwood HS Class of 83 40th reunion” or email Longwoodclassof1983@gmail.com.

MALVERNE HIGH SCHOOL 1988. A 35-year reunion is July 14-15. Visit Facebook group “Malverne High School Class of 1988" or email malvernealumni@gmail.com.

MANHASSET HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is Sept. 23 at Strathmore Vanderbilt Country Club in Manhasset. Email Sharon McCormack at sharon010611@gmail.com.

MARTIN VAN BUREN HIGH SCHOOL 1976-79. A multi-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. Sept. 9 at Garden Social in East Meadow. Visit Facebook groups “VeeBees76,” “Martin Van Buren HS class of 78 Queens Village NY” or email Larry at Vanburen78classreunion@gmail.com.

MATER CHRISTI HIGH SCHOOL (ASTORIA) 1973. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 21. Call the alumni office 718-721-7200 ext. 685 or email alumni@stjohnsprepschool.org.

NEW HYDE PARK MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL 1968. A 55-year reunion is 6-10 p.m. Aug. 3 at The Inn at New Hyde Park. Visit Facebook page “NHP Memorial Class of 68” or email Alison MacMillan at Alimac2455@aol.com.

NEW HYDE PARK MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is Sept. 30 at the Elks Lodge in New Hyde Park. Visit Facebook group “New Hyde Park Memorial Class of 1973 Group" or email Lucille Monaco Cacioppo at nhpclassof73@gmail.com.

NORTH BABYLON HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. July 22 at Shandon Court in East Islip. Visit Facebook group “North Babylon Class of 1973 50 Year-Reunion” or email NorthBabylon73@gmail.com.

NORTH SHORE HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is Sept. 30 at Harbor Links Golf Course in Port Washington. Visit Facebook group “North Shore High School Class of 1973” or email Barry Clark at BradClar9@aol.com.

OCEANSIDE HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at O’Connell Gardens in Oceanside. Email Grace DeLibero at midtowntravel@att.net.

OUR LADY OF MERCY ACADEMY. A combined reunion for classes ending in 3 and 8 (1963, 1968, 1973, 1978, 1983, 1988, 1993, 1998, 2003, 2008, 2013 and 2018) will be 11 a.m. Oct. 21 at the Mansion at Oyster Bay. Visit olma.org.

PATCHOGUE HIGH SCHOOL 1953. A 70-year reunion is 1-4 p.m. July 19 at The Oar Steak & Seafood Grille in Patchogue. Email Lorice "Lari" Fiala at thecolonyshop@optonline.net.

PAUL D. SCHREIBER HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Hilton Garden Inn Roslyn. Contact Linda Ragusa Demeo at 516-297-7781 or email Tennis6573@aol.com.

PLAINEDGE HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. Sept. 29 at Sunset Harbour Catering in East Patchogue. Visit Plainedge73.com, email Diane Cusimano Greene at dianegreene@optonline.net or Debbe Scutellaro at dspooter@aol.com.

PLAINVIEW OLD BETHPAGE HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. Oct. 7 at Heritage Club at Bethpage. Visit the Facebook group "Plainview Old Bethpage High School Class of 73 50th Reunion" or email Donna Scalise Neely at donnasneely@gmail.com.

PLAINVIEW-OLD BETHPAGE/JFK HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 7 at VFW Post 516 in Farmingdale. Visit Facebook Group “JFK Plainview Reunion Class of 1973” or email Bonnie Waxenberg Hardy at pobjfk1973@gmail.com.

ST. JOHN’S PREP. A combined reunion for classes 1948, 1953, 1958, 1963 and 1968 is noon Nov. 4 at St. John’s Preparatory School in Astoria. Contact the alumni office at 718-721-7200, ext. 685, or email alumni@stjohnsprepschool.org.

ST. MARY’S GIRLS AND BOYS HIGH SCHOOL MANHASSET 1973. A 50-year reunion is 6:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Strathmore Vanderbilt Country Club in Manhasset. Visit Facebook group "Welcome Back to Manhasset St. Mary's Class of 1973” or email Betty Klein Toher at bklein1019@gmail.com.

ST. MARY’S GIRLS AND BOYS HIGH SCHOOL MANHASSET 1968. A 55-year reunion is 7:00-11:00 p.m. Oct. 28 at Manhasset Bay Yacht Club in Port Washington. Visit saintmaryshs.org or email Kiera Walsh at kwalsh@stmary.ws.

ST. MARY’S GIRLS AND BOYS HIGH SCHOOL MANHASSET 1983. A 40-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. Sept. 16 at Strathmore Vanderbilt Country Club in Manhasset. Visit saintmaryshs.org or email John O’Hara at john53ohara@gmail.com.

ST. MARY’S GIRLS AND BOYS HIGH SCHOOL MANHASSET 1998. A 25-year reunion is 7:00-11:00 p.m. Sept. 23 at Williston's in East Williston. Visit saintmaryshs.org or email Brendan Brady at jbrendanbrady80@gmail.com.

ST. PASCAL BAYLON HIGH SCHOOL (QUEENS) 1963. A 60-year reunion is noon-4 p.m. Sept. 9 at Spuntino’s Restaurant in Dix Hills. Contact Kathy Meudt Bellois at 516-238-8880 or email Teacha007@aol.com.

SANFORD H. CALHOUN HIGH SCHOOL. A multiyear 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973 and 1974 reunion is 7-11 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Long Island Marriott in Uniondale. Visit bit.ly/calhoun-reunion or email calhounreunion2023@gmail.com.

SEAFORD HIGH SCHOOL 1970-79. A multiyear all-'70s reunion is 7-11 p.m. July 22 at Memorare Knight of Columbus in Seaford. Email licabaret@aol.com.

SETON HALL HIGH SCHOOL (PATCHOGUE) 1968. A 55-year reunion is Sept. 12 at the View in Oakdale and Sept. 13 at Bellport Country Club. Email Richard Brand at eagleinstall@optonline.net.

SMITHTOWN CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL 1967-70. A multi-class reunion is July 15 at Stonebridge Country Club in Hauppauge. All graduating classes are welcome. Call John Grande at 631-987-9904 or email him at johngrande3@gmail.com.

SMITHTOWN EAST HIGH SCHOOL 1978. A 45-year reunion is 6-10 p.m. Oct. 7 at Sunset Harbour Catering in East Patchogue. Visit the website shsereunion.rsvpify.com.

SYOSSET HIGH SCHOOL 1963. A 60-year reunion is Sept. 23 at the Sea Cliff Yacht Club. Visit Facebook page “Class of 1963 Syosset High School” or email sgtyukon@optimum.net.

SYOSSET HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. Oct. 14 at Marriott Melville Long Island. Visit Facebook group “Syosset High School Class of 73” or email Brad Berger at Brad@Berger-Bros.com.

UNIONDALE HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is July 22 at Heritage Club at Bethpage. Visit Facebook group “UHS CLASS OF ‘73”, website uniondalehs73.com or email smileyd1973@gmail.com.

VALLEY STREAM CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL 1958. A 65-year reunion noon-3 p.m. Aug. 26 at Chadwick’s Chophouse in Rockville Centre. Email Alice Rago at alicerago7@gmail.com.

VALLEY STREAM CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at Lambrou's Catering Hall in Island Park. Visit Facebook group “VS Central 1973-50th reunion” or email vscentral197350threunion@gmail.com.

VALLEY STREAM NORTH HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh. Visit Facebook Group “VS North Class of 73, 50th Reunion Planning” or email Shanfling@comcast.net.

VALLEY STREAM SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL. A multi-year 1970, 71, 72, 73 and 74 reunion is 7 p.m. July 15 at McQuade’s in Lynbrook. Email Peggy MacLean at VSSouth72@gmail.com.

W.C. MEPHAM HIGH SCHOOL 1972-74. A multi-class reunion is 7-11 p.m. Aug. 24 at The Fox Hollow in Woodbury. For the class of 1972 visit Facebook group “W.C. Mepham Class of 72 – Fab 50!” or email Jhanley401@aol.com, for the classes of 1973-1974, visit Facebook group “W.C.Mepham '73 & '74 Reunion” or email Wellingtonmepham9@gmail.com.

W.T. Clarke High School 1973. A 50-year reunion is 7-10 p.m. Aug. 26 at Garden Social in East Meadow. Visit Facebook group "WT Clarke 1973 Reunion 2023" or email Dorothy at higdoc@aol.com.

WANTAGH HIGH SCHOOL 1963. A 60-year reunion is Aug. 22 at Toto’s Restaurant at the Jones Beach Hotel. Visit the Facebook group “Wantagh High School Class of ‘63” email Marie at mdpettersen1@gmail.com, Ron at kcrtm0716@yahoo.com or Fran at rehcet@gmail.com.

WANTAGH HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is 6:30 p.m. July 22 at Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh. Email Kim at Rice-mimila924@aol.com, Ann at Long-along1017@aol.com or Kathie at Merkel-Kpborbet@gmail.com.

WARD MELVILLE HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is 6-11 p.m. Sept. 9 at Setauket Neighborhood House. Email Tibo Dioguardi at allegra@styledandsold.com.

WARD MELVILLE HIGH SCHOOL 1983. A 40-year reunion is 7 p.m. July 22 at The Tara Inn in Port Jefferson. Email Mike Heming at mjcj101197@optonline.net.

WEST HEMPSTEAD HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is 6-10 p.m. Sept. 23 at The Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack. Email whhs73reunion@gmail.com.

WEST HEMPSTEAD HIGH SCHOOL. A reunion celebrating all graduating years is 5-9 p.m. Sept. 30 at Plattduetsche Park Restaurant in Franklin Square. Email Karl Riesterer at karl282@aol.com or Deb Flach Parrella at debpar27@gmail.com.

WESTBURY HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is the weekend of Aug. 18-20. Visit Facebook group “WHS Class of ’73 50th Reunion” or westburydragons.com.

WESTBURY HIGH SCHOOL 1975. A reunion is 4-9 p.m. July 22 in Oyster Bay. Email Jan at JRF108@gmail.com.

Compiled by Sabrina Monroe