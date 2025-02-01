Joining an LI chorus can help you find 'personal growth' and 'excellence'
Feeling like you might have the music in you? Maybe it’s time you joined a chorus. There are several across Long Island where singers unite to blend their voices in song. Many folks find singing fun and fulfilling, but members also say it’s a great way to make friends, relax and have a sense of purpose and belonging.
The Greater Nassau Chorus, a women’s ensemble of about 50 members, was chartered in 1960 and is part of a larger barbershop organization called Sweet Adelines International. Phyllis Capolongo, 66, was first attracted to the chorus by her love of music while in her 20s. The Plainview native soon found out the group of singers would offer her so much more.
“The friendships, the personal growth, the musical excellence . . . is what keeps me here for over 40 years,” Capolongo said. “Becoming a part of this chorus has been one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life.”
Many singing groups will require an audition, but do you need to be a virtuoso to join?
“Musical talent, including a trained ear, is always beneficial,” said Harriette Walters, 71, of Baldwin, the chorus’ musical director. “That said, any talent can go very far if we’re willing to make the commitment to do what it takes to be a part of the group.”
The Greater Nassau Chorus rehearses once a week, with special sessions held when the singers are getting ready for a contest, competition or show.
“We compete on both the regional level in Albany, and on the International level every other year,” said Walters.
The Greater Nassau Chorus has a diverse repertoire, which includes popular and contemporary music that Walters said the audiences love. But members primarily strive to sing the best barbershop style music, which is necessary to do well in competitions.
Andrea Macey, 52, of Farmingdale, didn’t have any music training outside of her high school and college performances when she joined the chorus in 2006.
“This has been a life-changing experience for me,” Macey said. “As a full-time working woman there was not a lot of opportunity to do something just for me. I always wanted to get back to singing as an adult because it was something I really enjoyed doing.”
Where to Go
Long Island Sound Chorus, longislandsoundchorus.org
The Babylon Chorale, babylonchorale.org
Long Island Harmonizers, longislandharmonizers.org
Greater Nassau Chorus, greaternassauchorus.org
LIGMC – Long Island Gay Men’s Chorus, ligmc.org
COST
Many choruses are nonprofit or volunteer organizations and rely on membership donations to operate. Somecharge a nominal fee, including the Long Island Gay Men's Chorus which $50 to join, and the Babylon Chorale is $100.
TIPS
Most choruses will require an audition to join.
Practice is typically once per week
Some choruses are competitive, traveling both locally and nationally
Talent required?
Some vocal ability is expected, though most choruses will offer additional training once you join.
