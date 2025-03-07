Twenty-one Long Island educators were recently recognized for integrating technology into the classroom.

The teachers have been named recipients of the Association of Suffolk Supervisors for Educational Technologies, or ASSET’s, Bright Light Awards, and were honored at the Heritage Club at Bethpage in January.

Winners and their school districts: Christine Chocko, Bay Shore; James Thompson, Cold Spring Harbor; Sue Romero, Comsewogue; Michael Mazur, East Williston; Theresa DiMarco, Eastport-South Manor; Giselle Taylor, Glen Cove; Joanne Seale, Hauppauge; Carmen DiBartolomeo, Huntington; James Conklin, Island Trees; Jennifer Lindner, Lindenhurst; James Johnsen, Long Beach; Meredith Marin, Massapequa; Cailin Carlson, Mineola; Susan Stepcic-Montes, New Hyde Park-Garden City Park; Kevin White, Plainedge; Alison Cascarelli, Sayville; Kim DiPaola, Shoreham-Wading River; Cheryl Irizarry, South Huntington; Nicolette DeMartino, Three Village; Lauren Florez, West Babylon; and Kim Crouch, West Islip.

“Our Bright Lights are doing incredible work on innovative projects within their home districts,” said ASSET president Ed Kemnitzer. “Their creativity, dedication and passion truly shine through in everything they do.”

Lindner, an English language learner teacher at Daniel Street Elementary School in Lindenhurst, has implemented technology including the digital bookmaking tool Book Creator and the searchable database PebbleGo, according to the Lindenhurst school district.

Meanwhile, DiPaola, a technical support aide at Wading River Elementary School, was described by her district as an “invaluable part” of the school community.

“Kim is the heart of Wading River School’s technology support, bringing warmth, kindness and a can-do attitude to every task,” Kassandra Nitti, assistant director of technology for the Shoreham-Wading River Central School District, said in a statement.

LYNBROOK

‘Hearts for California’

Waverly Park Elementary School’s Student Council recently raised more than $600 through the sales of bracelets to benefit the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation’s Wildfire Emergency Fund. The money will help provide equipment and resources to firefighters who battled the destructive wildfires in January, according to the Lynbrook school district.

The “Hearts for California” campaign saw students assemble dozens of bracelets featuring heart-shaped beads that were sold at the school over three days.

“This is important because they’re in need of more resources, and the donations will help them,” said fifth-grader Elizabeth Graham.

WESTHAMPTON BEACH

Crochet club

Westhampton Beach High School has launched “Crochet Corner,” a club for students interested in learning the art of crocheting and knitting.

The biweekly club was started by junior Angela Tran, who has been teaching peers to crochet “granny squares” with a goal of sewing them together into blankets for a local senior center, according to the Westhampton Beach School District. She is also planning for members to make beanies for local shelters and hospitals.

“Crocheting is a genuinely gratifying experience,” Tran said. “It also allows you to slow down and focus solely on being present.”

ISLANDWIDE

Coca-Cola Scholars

Derek Chen, of Syosset High School, and Grace Ham, of John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore, are among 150 high school seniors nationwide named winners of $20,000 scholarships in the 2025 Coca-Cola Scholars Program based on academics, leadership and community service, according to the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. More than 105,000 students applied.

To get selected, Chen and Ham were first named among 250 regional finalists nationwide and then participated in 20-minute interviews with a regional committee. They will be honored next month at Coca-Cola Scholars Weekend in Atlanta.

Long Island’s regional finalists and their high schools: Benjamin Halimi, Hewlett; Sophia Long, Great Neck South; Selin Mutlu, Malverne; and Parshwa Shah, Plainview-Old Bethpage.