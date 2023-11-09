Important moments in Long Island history

Garden City Hotel torn down

On Jan. 15, 1973, the Garden City Hotel — a longtime landmark in the village — came crashing down, a bottle of Champagne tied to the wrecking ball.

The five-story red brick Georgian building was actually the hotel's third incarnation. First opened in 1874, it was redesigned once and then rebuilt after a fire burned the renowned hotel to the ground in 1899.

Plans to construct a 500-room hotel with 305 luxury condominiums fell through, but after a new owner took over, the hotel was rebuilt and once again welcomed visitors in 1983.