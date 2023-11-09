Long IslandLI Life

Important moments in Long Island history

View of the demolition work at the Garden City Hotel...

View of the demolition work at the Garden City Hotel on January 15, 1973. Credit: Newsday/Stan Wolfson

Garden City Hotel torn down

On Jan. 15, 1973, the Garden City Hotel — a longtime landmark in the village — came crashing down, a bottle of Champagne tied to the wrecking ball.

The five-story red brick Georgian building was actually the hotel's third incarnation. First opened in 1874, it was redesigned once and then rebuilt after a fire burned the renowned hotel to the ground in 1899.

Plans to construct a 500-room hotel with 305 luxury condominiums fell through, but after a new owner took over, the hotel was rebuilt and once again welcomed visitors in 1983.

