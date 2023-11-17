Holiday Shopping Guide: Long Island malls

Here’s a list of hours and special features at Long Island malls and outlets to help keep your holidays merry and safe.

AMERICANA MANHASSET

Northern Boulevard and Searingtown Road, Manhasset; 516-627-2277;

americana manhasset.com

Closed Thanksgiving; open Black Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; check with individual stores as hours may vary.

Shoppers are invited to join in Americana’s annual holiday shopping benefit, Champions for Charity. Register for a Champion Number at championsforcharity.org, by phone at 516-627-2277 or in person at Americana’s Concierge. Present your Champions number when making a purchase at participating stores Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, and 25% of your full-price, pretax purchase will be donated to the participating charities of your choice.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

BROADWAY COMMONS

358 N. Broadway, Hicksville; 516-939-0679;

atbroadwaycommons.com

Closed Thanksgiving; open Black Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; call or check website for daily hours.

The Santa Experience features photos with Santa, family programs and promotions daily through Dec. 24. Sensitive Santa quiet experience will be Dec. 3, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Pet photos are 4 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday, Nov. 21 to Dec. 19.

While shopping at Broadway Commons you can enter for a chance to win prizes from retailers. Follow the fun on Instagram @ShopBroadwayCommons or check the website for the latest information on holiday events and sales.

When you’re ready to drop, refuel at the food court or one of the mall’s restaurants.

GREEN ACRES MALL

2034 Green Acres Rd., Sunrise Highway, Valley Stream; 516-561-1157;

greenacresmallonline.com

Closed Thanksgiving; call or check website for hours through the season.

Go to greenacresmallonline .com, Instagram or the Green Acres Mall Facebook page to find special holiday events.

Santa Claus is seeing visitors daily through Dec. 24 (closed Thanksgiving). For hours, details and to make a reservation, visit greenacresmall online.com/SantaPhotos.

When it’s time to recharge, eateries range from kiosks to sit-down options.

ROOSEVELT FIELD

630 Old Country Rd., Uniondale, 516-742-8000;

simon.com/mall/roosevelt-field

Closed Thanksgiving; open Black Friday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; call or check website for hours through the season.

Make a reservation for a guaranteed photo with Santa (a reservation fee of $4.95 will be charged along with the fee for the photos).

For children with special needs, Caring Santa is a private experience for families on Dec. 3, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Santa photos with your furry friends take place on Pet Nights, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 19, Nov. 26, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17.

For reservations, visit whereissanta.com.

Short on time? A charity gift-wrapping station might help, from Dec. 8 through Christmas Eve.

“Shop your way” options include in-person, curbside and in-store pickups. Sign up for the Simon app for deals and updated events.

SAMANEA NEW YORK

1500 Old Country Rd., Westbury; 516-228-2110;

exploresamanea.com

Closed Thanksgiving; open Black Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; call stores directly for hours through the season, call or check the website.

Christmas Village Holiday Fair and Market take place Dec. 9-10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., indoors on the first floor, features more than 50 vendors.

Dining options include The Cheesecake Factory, Chuan Tian Xia, Ichiddo Ramen, Kpot Hot Pot & Barbeque and Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao.

SMITH HAVEN MALL

313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; 631-724-1433; simon.com/ mall/smith-haven-mall

Closed Thanksgiving; open Black Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.; call or check website for hours through the season.

The Grand Castle at Center Court through Christmas Eve will be the home to Santa and his elves for pictures; reservations ($4.95 fee) are encouraged and may be made at whereissanta.com.

Caring Santa, a sensory friendly photo experience for children with special needs, takes place Dec. 3, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Bring your four-legged friends and snap a photo with Santa on Sunday evenings, now through Dec. 17, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Drop off a new, unwrapped toy for the Town of Brookhaven’s Toy Drive through Christmas Eve.

Little kids can meet with Santa at the free “Santa’s Jingle Bell Breakfast” on Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. in his Grand Castle.

Dining options from a casual food court to sit-down restaurants for holiday gatherings and happy hours are available.

SOUTH SHORE MALL

1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore; 631-665-8600;

southshoremallrealty.com

Closed Thanksgiving; open Black Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; call or check website for hours through the season.

Santa is available for photos through Dec. 24; skip the line by making a reservation in advance online. Photo packages start at $39.99. For more info, visit southshoremallrealty .com.

TANGER OUTLETS DEER PARK

152 The Arches Circle, Deer Park; 631-667-0600;

tangeroutlet.com/deerpark

Closed Thanksgiving; open Black Friday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; call or check website for hours through the season.

For deals, download the Tanger App and join the all-new TangerClub for instant savings and member-only benefits. The three-tier membership includes TangerClub Gold for $20 a year, which includes personalized deals, up to $50 in birthday gifts and more.

New stores this year include Athleta, ColaKicks NY, Salt Life, Mack Weldon, PUMA and Wayfair Outlet.

TANGER OUTLETS RIVERHEAD

200 Tanger Mall Dr., Riverhead; 631-369-2732;

tangeroutlets.com/riverhead

Closed Thanksgiving; open Black Friday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; call or check website for hours through the season.

New stores this year include Salt Life, Offline by Aerie and Casper.

Bring your family and friends to take pictures with Santa at suite 601, next to New Balance, Dec. 1 to 3, from noon to 6 p.m., Local entertainment. Refreshments and crafts will be available. Photo packages available for an additional cost.

For holiday discounts, download the Tanger app for TangerClub and get rewarded for every dollar spent on Tanger Brands. Being a TangerClub member also gives shoppers VIP event access and parking, birthday offers and specially curated deals.

WALT WHITMAN SHOPS

160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station; 631-271-1741;

simon.com/mall/walt-whitman-shops

Closed Thanksgiving; open Black Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; call or check website for hours through the season.

New stores this year include Levi’s, Rowan, QQ Nails & Spa, Uniqlo and Arhaus. Check the website for deals that are updated through the holidays.

Traditional photos with Santa run from Nov. 16 through Dec. 24 (a $4.95 reservation fee is added to the package price).

The “Signature Santa Experience” runs Nov. 17 to Dec. 14 at $149.99 per family and features an extended photo experience that offers 15-minute reservations with Santa and his elves, including a custom greeting by name, multiple poses, story time with Santa with a book chosen by guests, candid shots chronicling the experience and a gift from Santa. Reservations at whereissanta.com.

If you have a family member with special needs, a Caring Santa photo experience takes place Dec. 3 from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Santa and his elves focus on your furry friends with pet photos from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 10.

Holiday events include:

“Pajama Jam Brunch,” at which you are invited to come in your pajamas and have brunch with Santa on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The brunch menu starts at $35, half-price for ages 7-12, free ages 6 and younger; “Cocoa and Crafts With a Cop” on Dec. 14, 2:30-4 p.m., free; “Storytime With the Elves,” Dec. 20, 3-4 p.m., free, visit waltwhitmanshops.com; charity gift-wrapping services from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 21 through Christmas Eve.

Compiled by Lynn Petry, Caroline Curtin, Nyasia Spencer, Laura Mann and Dorothy Guadagno-Levin