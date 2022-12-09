Way to Go! Teen appears on national stage and screen

Robert Levey II has been making a name for himself on both the national stage and screen.

Levey, 14, who lives in Suffolk County and is homeschooled, has landed spots ranging from appearances in advertisements and commercials for brands including Converse and Nerf to roles in Amazon Studios’ recent comedy “1Up,” in which he was the son of a character played by Australian model and actor Ruby Rose.

Most recently, he received the Outstanding Vocalist Award from the Young Artist Academy, a nonprofit that honors excellence in youth performers. He was selected for his rendition of Lewis Capaldi’s 2019 song “Someone You Loved.”

“My goal has always been to become popular enough to use my platform to do good,” said Levey. “I’m definitely on a good road and on my way to being able to help as many people as I can.”

Levey said his early jobs were in background acting and modeling starting at the age of 4; his career began to expand when he started covering songs by artists from Billy Joel to Simon & Garfunkel and posting them on social media during the pandemic. He has songs available on services like Spotify and Apple Music.

Levey’s other work includes appearing in episodes of “Evil Lives Here,” a true-crime series on the Investigation Discovery Network, and performing at charity events for organizations including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. — MICHAEL R. EBERT