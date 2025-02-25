3 LI boardwalks perfect for a winter stroll

Strolling the boardwalk on a winter day offers more than a stretch of the legs and a breath of crisp salt air. Here are three Long Island boardwalks that also feature spectacular sunrises, wildlife sightings, panoramic views, historic sites and equally stroll-worthy beaches.

City of Long Beach boardwalk

Between Neptune Boulevard and New York Avenue, Long Beach

Length: 2.2 miles

Info: Open 24 hours daily, year-round, 516-431-1000, longbeachny.gov, free

Built in 1914 when Long Beach was a bustling resort community, this historic promenade is Long Island’s version of New York City’s Coney Island.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Shared with cyclists, it’s sandwiched between the city’s oceanfront buildings and 3.5-mile beach.

“On warmer winter days, throngs of people are up there getting exercise, communing with nature or simply people-watching,” said city council member Mike Reinhart.

Need a rest with a view? About 900 boardwalk benches overlook the Atlantic Ocean’s crashing waves, which draw winter surfers, according to city officials.

Though boardwalk concessions are closed till May, the adjacent Allegria Hotel’s restaurant and bar are open at 80 W. Broadway (516-889-1300, allegriahotelny.com). Central Business District eateries are within a five-minute walk, city officials said.

Sunken Meadow State Park Boardwalk

Route 25A and Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park

Length: Three quarters of a mile

Info: Open daily, year-round, sunrise to sunset, 631-269-4333, parks.ny.gov/parks/sunkenmeadow, free parking through April 4.

Overlooking stunning views of Long Island Sound and the far Connecticut shore, this North Shore boardwalk should please fans of nature, outdoor exercise and spectacular sunrises.

You might see white-tailed deer, red-tailed hawks, common loons, brants and great blue herons, said park director Sean Cruickshank.

Be sure to get there early for that Instagram shot.

“If you arrive at sunrise and face east, you can capture the beautiful hues of the morning sun,” Cruickshank said.

Jones Beach State Park

2400 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh

Length: 2 miles from Field 1 to Field 6

Info: Open daily, sunrise to sunset, 516-785-1600, parks.ny.gov/parks/jonesbeach, free parking through April 4.

Long Island’s iconic boardwalk attracts crowds year-round with its vast Atlantic Ocean views to the south and, on its north side, Beaux Arts buildings dating to the 1920s. It can also be the starting point to explore the entire 6.5-mile white sand beach and more than 2,400-acre maritime environment.

Hardy hikers and cyclists can continue west at Field 1 on the 2.3-mile multiuse path to remote West End 2. In this less developed area of the park, winter wildlife includes eastern cottontail rabbits, red foxes, yellow-rumped warblers and marsh hawks, said park director Jeffrey Mason.

Before your return trip, warm up at The Jones Beach Energy & Nature Center on the West End. The center is open daily, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.