Long Island Woodworkers club can help you learn to make furniture, vases and more

For many on Long Island, woodworking is more than a hobby — it’s an art form and a link to family memories.

“I’ve been doing it since I was a kid,” said Jim Moloney, 68, of Patchogue. “My father always did home improvements and I would help him, so that’s how I learned to use tools.”

When he was about 10 years old, he said his father helped him build a bird feeder: “It was a good experience, and I’ve always enjoyed working with tools ever since.”

Moloney’s passion for woodworking grew from those early experiences, but he emphasizes that learning the craft is a gradual process. For him, starting with simple projects such as bowls and vases helped him build the confidence and skills to embark on bigger home improvement projects, such as working on the deck on his house.

Moloney joined the Long Island Woodworkers club in 2008 after his cousin Ed, a club member, encouraged him to do so. Moloney now serves on the board of directors and is president of the club’s woodturning group.

Members meet monthly to share techniques and showcase their projects. Each meeting includes beginner-friendly demonstrations and teaches new members about equipment safety, Moloney said.

“We love getting new members in,” he said. “Everybody is really willing to share whatever knowledge they have.”

Since the club doesn’t have a permanent meeting space, many workshops are held in rental spaces. Most members, including Moloney, work in personal workshops at home, typically in their basements or garages.

Moloney, a retired accountant who worked for a hospital for 25 years, said woodworking remains a beloved hobby. Over the years, he said he has crafted desks, chairs and cabinets, but now enjoys working on smaller projects, as he is “running out of room for more furniture.”

“It’s rewarding to have the satisfaction of making something with your hands and having something personal that you’ve made,” Moloney said. “Rather than just going to the store and buying something, you can say, ‘I made this table, I made the bookcase, I made this vase.’ ”