Love Story: Ann and Rodney Brooks

Ann Brooks of Centereach recalls how future husband, Rodney ("Rod"), kept their romance on track before they ever met.

Back in 1990, Newsday ran singles' personal ads. I wasn't one to read them, but my friend did, and with her prodding I answered one that March. At the end of April I got a call from Rod. Truthfully, I had forgotten about the ad and asked, "You're calling me now? Am I the last person on your list?"

Rod explained that I was actually the first on his list. He was in the Long Island Rail Road's engineer training program and had a grueling schedule. He wasn't able to call sooner.

We decided to meet, but since he worked nights the first chance we could get together wasn't until May 19. In the meantime, he called me every night from pay phones at different train stations across Long Island. Believe it or not, I fell in love with Rod sight unseen! He was so funny, caring and hardworking. We were both 25 at the time. I lived in Locust Valley, and Rod lived in Westhampton Beach.

That first date was at Red Lobster in Hicksville. We talked for hours. I offered to pay my share of the bill, but Rod, being the gentleman that he is, refused my offer. He later said I was the first woman he ever met who offered to pay for their meal and that's what sold him on me. I remember telling my mother that I had just met the man I was going to marry.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Once a week I'd meet Rod in Westhampton Beach for dinner. Then I'd help him study by quizzing him for his written exam. Rod passed the program.

We became engaged almost a year to the date we met. My mother, who had lung cancer, passed away nine days later. It was difficult knowing that she wouldn't be at my wedding.

We got married on Dec. 23, 1991, at the Holiday Inn in Plainview. Rod is now chief transportation officer with the LIRR. I worked as a court reporter before becoming a full-time homemaker. We have a 16-year-old daughter. I also sing in the church choir.

In September I suffered a seizure and couldn't talk or walk. Rod took weeks off from work to take care of me. He carried me up and down the stairs of our home, helped me bathe and dress, never complaining at all. It was a very scary situation, but I knew that Rod and I would get through it. I am still recovering.

When we met we were living on opposite ends of the Island, but God brought us together, and what God brings together no man will put asunder! We look forward to the next 20 years together.