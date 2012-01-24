Love Story: John and Amy Kiernan

John Kiernan of Floral Park knew at first sight that his wife, Amelia "Amy," was the one and only girl for him.

It was 1981 when I met Amy Azzara at the BQE Racquetball Club in Woodside, Queens. She was 25, taught third grade at PS 100 in Ozone Park and worked part time at the club as an aerobics instructor. I was 22 and a police officer with the New York Police Department. I enjoyed working out at the club and playing racquetball. I was also waiting to be called up to join the Fire Department of New York.

Amy was a beautiful, pleasant girl. I thought she was the perfect woman and confessed to my friend that she was the kind of girl I would like to marry. Within a week of meeting her, I asked her out on a double date, and she said yes.

We went to Rockaway Beach with good friends of mine. I knew she was the one for me when we had dinner that night at Cono's Italian restaurant in Woodside.

Amy lived in Woodhaven at the time, and I lived in Astoria. We continued dating, and in December 1984 I asked her to marry me. By then I was a firefighter assigned to Engine Company 307/Ladder Company 154 in Jackson Heights.

On May 27, 1985, we were married at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Ozone Park. Friends from Engine Company 293 in Woodhaven came with fire trucks, the lights flashing and the sirens going, to wish us the best that day. Our reception was at Westbury Manor. We later bought a home in Floral Park and had our daughter a year later.

Amy teaches kindergarten at PS 33 in Queens Village. I retired from the FDNY in June 2001 and became a firefighter in Greenwich, Conn., where I still work.

Not a day goes by that I don't think of the friends who danced at our wedding but perished that September day in 2001. It makes me appreciate our life so much more.

In 2010, our daughter threw us a wonderful surprise party for our 25th anniversary that was a great success. My wife even surprised me by wearing her wedding gown! We danced to our wedding song, her in her dress and me in shorts and a tuxedo jacket.

We have had an amazing 26 years of marriage, filled with travel -- Amy and I took the trip of our dreams to China this summer -- and happy times. We have truly bonded and are looking forward to the next chapter in our life together.