Long IslandLI Life

Winner: Madeline Sgueglia, blood center volunteer

Madeline Sgueglia.

Madeline Sgueglia. Credit: Ray Strasser

By Michael R. Ebertmichael.ebert@newsday.com

Madeline Sgueglia, of Albertson, has received the Charlotte and Irving Hugel Memorial Award from the New York Blood Center in recognition of her volunteer service to the center. Sgueglia, a retired systems engineer who spent 27 years with Verizon, has volunteered 2,986 hours since she became involved with the center in 2009. She also volunteered for Habitat for Humanity in Nassau County from 2006 through 2016 and held many roles for the organization, including a stint as president.

Michael R. Ebert
By Michael R. Ebert

Michael R. Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named as 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV meteorologists Bill Korbel and Rich Von Ohlen tell you what to expect this season. Credit: Newsday/Villa Loarca/Paraskevas

Prepare yourself for the 2024 hurricane season NewsdayTV meteorologists Bill Korbel and Rich Von Ohlen tell you what to expect this season.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV meteorologists Bill Korbel and Rich Von Ohlen tell you what to expect this season. Credit: Newsday/Villa Loarca/Paraskevas

Prepare yourself for the 2024 hurricane season NewsdayTV meteorologists Bill Korbel and Rich Von Ohlen tell you what to expect this season.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME