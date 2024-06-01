Winner: Madeline Sgueglia, blood center volunteer

Madeline Sgueglia, of Albertson, has received the Charlotte and Irving Hugel Memorial Award from the New York Blood Center in recognition of her volunteer service to the center. Sgueglia, a retired systems engineer who spent 27 years with Verizon, has volunteered 2,986 hours since she became involved with the center in 2009. She also volunteered for Habitat for Humanity in Nassau County from 2006 through 2016 and held many roles for the organization, including a stint as president.