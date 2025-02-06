Margo Bailey and Andy Cardenas said "I Do" with a laid-back, DIY Greenport wedding
Margo Bailey and Andy Cardenas’ love story began with a walk in the park on May 20, 2020, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was a risky choice on my part,” said Bailey, 29, a corporate social responsibility professional. The pair met through the dating app Hinge and quickly bonded over their shared passion for cardio activities and past experiences of living in Madrid.
Cardenas, 32, a Marine Corps officer pursuing an MBA, was caught by something special in Bailey. “She has this drive and dedication that make me want to be a better version of myself,” he said. By their second date, when Cardenas showed up at the door with Bailey’s favorite flowers, hydrangeas, he had captured her heart.
On Nov. 13, 2022, before Cardenas’ deployment to Guantánamo Bay, he planned a proposal in Boston, where the couple live and where he grew up. On that drizzling day, Cardenas led Bailey to the Boston Harbor Hotel rotunda, overlooking the harbor, where he got down on one knee. “I blacked out from the excitement,” said Bailey, who grew up in northern Connecticut. After her “yes,” both families surprised the couple at a nearby restaurant to celebrate.
The couple married on June 15, with a reception at Bailey’s parents’ house in Greenport. The laid-back, do-it-yourself wedding reflected their creativity and their families’ support. Bailey’s father built an arch from driftwood and 34 benches for the ceremony, while Cardenas’ mom painted keepsake rocks for each guest. The celebration also featured a DIY cookie table curated by the families. The couple shares a love for bachata, a vibrant Latin music style. Before the wedding, Bailey discovered the band Anakena on Instagram and commissioned them to create a Latin rendition of a special song — Elvis’ “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” which Cardenas’ parents danced to at their wedding.
“We are inspired by our parents’ strong relationships and hope to build the same foundations for ourselves,” Bailey said.
WEDDING VENUE
Bailey's parents' backyard in Greenport
WINE AND DINE
By Hand Catering in Mattituck provided the food
LET'S DANCE
"Can't Help Falling in Love" personalized cover by Anakena
HONEYMOON
They hiked the Haute Route in France, climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and explored Singapore and Indonesia.
FAVE RAVES
Five things Bailey loves about Cardenas: His sense of adventure; his compassion and caring for others; his "newly-minted mustache"; his positivity; and his ability to keep her grounded.
Five things Cardenas loves about Bailey: Her "blueberry eyes"; she brings out the best version of him; her drive; her sense of adventure; and the true partnership and companionship she brings him
HOME BASE
Boston
