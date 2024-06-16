70th anniversary: Marilyn and John Juray

MARILYN AND JOHN JURAY, of Franklin Square, were wed May 15, 1954, at St. Brigid’s Church in Ridgewood, Brooklyn. John retired from Ebasco in Manhattan as a supervisor and Marilyn is a retired medical biller for a cardiologist in Franklin Square. They have two children, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. They celebrated with trips to Brooklyn and Queens with family and friends and lunch at Zum Stammtisch in Glendale, Queens. —Diane Daniels