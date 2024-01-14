Centenarian: Mary Rhodehouse of Syosset

MARY RHODEHOUSE was born on Dec. 19, 1923, in Manhattan. She lived in Brooklyn and the Bronx until her family moved to Northport. Ultimately she married and moved to Syosset, where she has lived since 1960. Mary commuted to work at States Marine Lines in Manhattan for nearly 20 years. She has two sons, Robert and Kevin, and four grandchildren. She loves to watch “General Hospital,” which she has followed for more than 40 years. Mary celebrated her birthday with family and friends at a favorite restaurant.