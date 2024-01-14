Long IslandLI Life

Centenarian: Mary Rhodehouse of Syosset

Mary Rhodehouse recently celebrated her 100th birthday.

Mary Rhodehouse recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Credit: Kevin Rhodehouse

MARY RHODEHOUSE was born on Dec. 19, 1923, in Manhattan. She lived in Brooklyn and the Bronx until her family moved to Northport. Ultimately she married and moved to Syosset, where she has lived since 1960. Mary commuted to work at States Marine Lines in Manhattan for nearly 20 years. She has two sons, Robert and Kevin, and four grandchildren. She loves to watch “General Hospital,” which she has followed for more than 40 years. Mary celebrated her birthday with family and friends at a favorite restaurant.

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME