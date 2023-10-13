Ask the Expert: Where can I get help with Medicare open enrollment?

Can I get help figuring out my Medicare options during the open enrollment period, which starts Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7?

Nobody can successfully navigate that job without assistance! Luckily, help is available both online and in person.

New Yorkers have dozens of Medicare Advantage and Part D choices, plus 12 Medicare Supplement (Medigap) options. Even if you like your present plan(s), it’s important to check that it will still cover your prescription drugs in 2024 and that your providers will still be in your insurer’s network.

A quick recap:

With Original Medicare Part A (for hospital care) and Part B (for doctors’ services), you can choose any provider that accepts Medicare. (Part A is usually free; Part B premiums are income-based.) But you’ll need a stand-alone Part D policy to cover prescriptions, and it’s prudent to buy a Medigap policy to cover Original Medicare’s deductible and co-pays.

With Medicare Advantage, you’re limited to an insurer’s provider network — and Medicare Advantage out-of-network costs aren’t covered by Medigap. However, most Advantage plans include Parts A, B, and D, and many also cover vision and dental care. (But check the dollar limits for vision and dental services. It’s often very low.)

Here are some tips for navigating the open enrollment process:

1) List your doctors, and ask whether they participate in any Medicare Advantage networks. List your prescription by name and dosage.

2) Go to Medicare.gov, which has good interactive tools. Type in your information to identify the options. You can compare Medicare Advantage, Part D and Medigap plans based on their premiums, deductibles, copays, benefits, star ratings and pharmacies.

3) Get free help from the Health Insurance Information Counseling and Assistance Program. Its counselors are trained to help retirees compare Medicare choices and pick the best plan for them.

The bottom line

The Health Insurance Information Counseling and Assistance Program provides expert assistance.

