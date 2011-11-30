Nassau County anniversaries

75thTHERESA AND FRANK GAGLIARDI residents of Franklin Square for 58 years were wed Nov. 16, 1936. They celebrated with family at Novita in Garden City. They were raised in Brooklyn. Frank worked for the Transit Authority, and Theresa was a homemaker. Over the years, they enjoyed traveling with friends. Frank loves gardening, and Theresa enjoys crocheting and card playing. They have four children, seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

61stHELEN AND THOMAS

POSTER, residents of Baldwin for more than 57 years, were wed Sept. 30, 1950, in Greenpoint. They celebrated with a dinner at Sonny's Canal House in Baldwin with their son and daughter-in-law. Tom started working at the Greenpont Weekly Star, then went to the Long Island Press, The Associated Press and retired at The New York Daily News. They have three children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

50thHELEN AND CHRISTOPHER KAITERIS of Syosset were wed on Nov. 5, 1961, in Queens. They celebrated at the Woodlands in Woodbury. Christopher is an electrical engineer who works for Northrop Grumman on projects involving national defense. Helen is a retired social worker but remains active in the Syosset Community Church. The couple spends most of their time enjoying the company of their nine grandchildren. They have three children.

50thCAROL AND CHARLES DI STEFANO of Hicksville were wed Nov. 4, 1961. They celebrated with a family cruise in July. Charlie was a printer for 35 years and retired from the Hicksville Water District after 20 years. Charlie is also a 52-year member of the Hicksville Fire Department. Carol is a retired bookkeeper and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. They have two daughters and five grandchildren.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

35thCAROLYN AND MICHAEL ZAPPOLO of Elmont were wed Nov. 13, 1976. They celebrated at Disney World in Orlando. They met through a dating club. Both are retired. Carolyn is retired from AON Corp. Michael was an oil-burner mechanic at Cirillo Brothers. He flies radio-controlled model airplanes at Bethpage State Park.