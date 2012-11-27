Nassau County anniversaries

60thJOHN AND PHYLIS "DORY" SOLDINGER of Huntington were wed Sept. 24, 1952. They celebrated with family at One If By Land, Two If By Sea in Manhattan. The couple enjoy long walks and watching the Yankees. They have five children, 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

55thELLIE AND TOM SYLVESTER of Northport were wed Sept. 14, 1957. They celebrated with family and friends at their daughter's home. Tom is a retired export manager. Ellie is a homemaker and volunteer. They have four children and four grandchildren.

50thROZ AND SAM LAITMAN of Long Beach were wed Sept. 1, 1962. They celebrated with their three children and eight grandchildren with a trip to the Cascades at Crystal Springs, N.J. They also celebrated with a trip to China. They met at a workshop in Puerto Rico sponsored by the National Conference of Christians & Jews and New York City Board of Education. Sam retired as a school principal in 1991 and worked until 1999 in a language program. Roz retired in 1999. They both spend time traveling and seeing their children and grandchildren.

50thJOAN AND MYRON KATZ of Merrick were wed Oct. 28, 1962, at Monaco Beach Club in Lido Beach. They celebrated with a cruise on the Disney Magic with their two sons, their wives and four grandchildren.

50thFRAN AND VERN

SULZBERGER, residents of West Hempstead for 46 years, were wed Nov. 24, 1962, at Park Terrace in the Bronx. They celebrated with a family dinner at Off the Grill in Cedarhurst. Vern graduated from City College, Baruch School of Business and was an accountant. Fran was a bookkeeper at various businesses but stayed home to raise their two children. Their two children were also married on their parents' wedding date -- their son in 1988 and their daughter in 1994. They also have eight grandchildren.

25thPERI AND STEVE COHEN of Hewlett Neck were wed on Halloween, Oct. 31, 1987, and Steve also proposed to Peri on Halloween. They have two daughters.