Long IslandLI Life

Centenarian: Peggy Burney of Smithtown

Peggy Burney recently celebrated her 100th birthday.

Peggy Burney recently celebrated her 100th birthday.

By Gina Tabarusgtabarus@newsday.com

MARGARET (PEGGY) BURNEY, nee Harris, was born on Dec. 24, 1923, in New York City. She grew up in Manhattan, where she met her husband, Bill. They married in 1946 and moved to Smithtown in 1957, where they raised six children (one deceased). Peggy was a full-time homemaker and an avid bowler. She was widowed in 2017 after 71 years of marriage and has 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Her greatest joy is spending time with her family. She celebrated her birthday at a party with family and friends.

Gina Tabarus
By Gina Tabarus

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME