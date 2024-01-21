Centenarian: Peggy Burney of Smithtown

MARGARET (PEGGY) BURNEY, nee Harris, was born on Dec. 24, 1923, in New York City. She grew up in Manhattan, where she met her husband, Bill. They married in 1946 and moved to Smithtown in 1957, where they raised six children (one deceased). Peggy was a full-time homemaker and an avid bowler. She was widowed in 2017 after 71 years of marriage and has 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Her greatest joy is spending time with her family. She celebrated her birthday at a party with family and friends.