Centenarian: Phyllis Feingold of East Northport

PHYLLIS FEINGOLD was born Jan. 19, 1923, in Washington Heights, Manhattan. She met her husband, Herman, at Rockaway Beach and they were married for 61 years until his passing in 2005. Longtime residents of Great Neck, the Feingolds spent many years in Florida after Phyllis retired from her job as a New York City schoolteacher. They traveled the world, visiting Russia, China, Europe and the Caribbean. She now resides at an assisted living facility in East Northport. Phyllis has two children, three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.