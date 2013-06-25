Reunions, June 30:

BAYPORT/BLUE POINT ALUMNI COMMITTEE. An all-year reunion luncheon is 12:30-4:30 p.m. July 11 at the Mediterranean Manor, Patchogue. $35 per person. Call Bob at 631-289-2532.

BETHPAGE HIGH SCHOOL '63. A 50-year reunion is July 19-21. Email Theresa Schmidt Richter at tr91165@yahoo.com; Linda Dimmling at nugent@adnilm07@optonline.net; or Marilyn Silk Burleson at whitezinnlady@optonline.net.

BUSHWICK HIGH SCHOOL '68 (BROOKLYN). A 45-year reunion is July 19-21 at the Plainview Marriott. Email Maryann Zummo at mgrassiaboom50@aol.com.

LEVITTOWN MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL '73. A 40-year reunion is July 19 aboard the Moonchaser, Captree State Park. Email Tonice Rizzo Carroll at tooonice55@aol.com.

PATCHOGUE HIGH SCHOOL '68. A 45-year reunion is July 19 at the West Sayville Country Club. Call Linda Stoll Pearlman at 631-447-0882 or email pearllp@aol.com.

SMITHTOWN HIGH SCHOOL '63. A 50-year reunion weekend is July 19-21. Visit Smithtown Class of 1963 50th Reunion on Facebook. Email mollymicciche@yahoo.com.

BABYLON HIGH SCHOOL '73. A reunion is 6 p.m. July 20 at the Babylon Pool. Email carol.Polistena@gmail.com or email steve.loudon@hotmail.com.

FREEPORT HIGH SCHOOL '73, '72. A 40-year and 41-year reunion is July 20. Email Rori Gordon at rorig@optonline.net or call Rori's office at 516-783-0003.

LONGWOOD HIGH SCHOOL '83. A 30-year reunion is July 20 at the Hyatt Windwatch Hotel, Hauppauge. Email longwoodclassof83@gmail.com.

PLAINVIEW OLD BETHPAGE HIGH SCHOOL '73. A 40-year reunion is 7 p.m. July 20 at Carlyle at the Palace, 1600 Round Swamp Rd., Plainview. Email Donna Scalise Neely at donnasneely@gmail.com.

SCHREIBER HIGH SCHOOL '73. A 40-year reunion is July 20 at The Port Washington Yacht Club. Email Lindaragusademeo@aol.com or call 516-944-6573.

ST. ROSE OF LIMA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL '73. A 40-year reunion is July 20 at the Melville Marriott. Email Jo Ann at fitzyj66@aol.com.

BRENTWOOD ROSS HIGH SCHOOL '78. A 35-year reunion is July 27 at the Sheraton Hotel in Hauppauge. Email brentwoodhsclassof78.com.

CONNETQUOT HIGH SCHOOL '83. A 30-year reunion is July 27 at Island Hills, Sayville. Email Connetquot1983@yahoo.com or visit Connetquot Class of 1983 on Facebook.

MASSAPEQUA HIGH SCHOOL '73. A 40-year reunion is 8 p.m.-1 a.m. July 27 at the Huntington Hilton, Melville. Visit Massapequa High School 40th Reunion Class of 1973 on Facebook. Email Leslie Miller Noone at nooneyankeefan21@aol.com or Paula Nessin Zebelein at pzebelein@yahoo.com.

SEAFORD HIGH SCHOOL '70s. A reunion for all classes of the 1970s is 7-11 p.m. July 27 at the Seaford Knights of Columbus. Call Gary Dana at 516-946-7207.

SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER HIGH SCHOOL '83. A 30-year reunion is July 27. Email swrclassof83@yahoo.com.

UNIONDALE HIGH SCHOOL '73. A 40-year reunion is planned for July 27. Visit Uniondalehs73.com or call 516-395-4475.

W. TRESPER CLARKE HIGH SCHOOL '73. A 40-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. July 27 at Carlyle on the Green in Bethpage State Park. Email Dorothy Higgins-O'Connor at higdoc@aol.com.

WANTAGH HIGH SCHOOL '73. A 40-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. July 27 at Wantagh Inn, 3264 Railroad Ave, Wantagh. Other events planned for July 26 and 28. Email along1017@aol.com.

WEST BABYLON HIGH SCHOOL '73. A 40-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. July 27 at the Irish Coffee Pub in East Islip. $80 incudes buffet dinner and dancing. Email wbhsclassof73reunion@yahoo.com.

GLEN COVE HIGH SCHOOL '73. A 40-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. Aug. 3 at Wall's Wharf, Bayville. Email glencove73@yahoo.com. Visit gchs73.wordpress.com.

MARIA REGINA HIGH SCHOOL '73. A 40-year reunion is 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at MacArthur Park, Rockville Centre. $40. Call 516-561-9442 or emailVrbarches@hotmail.com. or PJHFire@aol.com. Visit Maria Regina High School Class of 1973 40th Reunion on Facebook.

SEWANHAKA HIGH SCHOOL '68. 45-year reunion is 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Holiday Inn, Ronkonkoma, $78, call Linda Michelini Susko at 631-475-7073 or email lsusko@optonline.net.

WARD MELVILLE HIGH SCHOOL. A 30-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. Aug. 3 at Danfords, Port Jefferson. Email mjhem@optonline.net.

PORT JEFFERSON HIGH SCHOOL '58. An all-alumni reunion is Aug. 9-10. Meet and greet 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at Holbrook Country Club, 700 Patchogue-Holbrook Rd., Holbrook, and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at Detmer Farms, 85 N. Country Rd., East Setauket, $30 per person; email gladysmarelli@hotmail.com or call 631-924-4817.

WEST BABYLON H.S. '70. A reunion is Aug. 9 at Lily Flannigan's, Babylon followed by other weekend activities. For more information Email geobasso@aol.com or eilnurseu@aol.com.

BAY SHORE HIGH SCHOOL '03. A reunion is 7:30-11:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at Molly Malone's, Bay Shore. Call Ricavla Brissett-Masi at 850-320-6957.

EARL L. VANDERMEULEN HIGH SCHOOL '73 (PORT JEFFERSON). A 40-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. Aug. 10 at Lombardi's on the Sound, Port Jefferson Country Club. Email Lori Sternlicht Lucki at lori.lucki@gmail.com or call 631-331-4907.

LINDENHURST HIGH SCHOOL '63. A 50-year reunion is Aug. 10 at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Call Betty 631-888-0135 or email John at reynoldsjohnwm@aol.com.

RIVERHEAD HIGH SCHOOL '73. A 40-year reunion is 3-9 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Flanders Men's Club, Flanders Road, Riverhead, includes lobster/chicken barbecue, beer and wine. Email Chrissy at rhs.class1973@yahoo.com.

ISLAND TREES HIGH SCHOOL '63. A 50-year reunion is Aug. 17 at the Holiday Inn, Islip Airport. Email Diane Perlmutter at dianefperlmutter@yahoo.com.

LAFAYETTE HIGH SCHOOL '63. A 50-year reunion is Aug. 17 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Newark. Email Dennis Lenner at dmlenner@aol.com or call Dennis at 516-239-2763.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST DIOCESAN HIGH SCHOOL '73, '78 and '83. A 40-year, 35-year and 30-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Irish Coffee Pub. $100. Visit www.sjbalumni.org for tickets.

U.S. MARINE CORPS 3RD BATTALION, FOURTH MARINES REGT. A reunion is Aug. 28-Sept. 1 in Washington D.C. Deadline is July 28. Call Travis Fryzowicz at 732-251-5518.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST DIOCESAN HIGH SCHOOL '88 and '93. A 25-year and 20-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Smithtown Landing Country Club. Visit sjbalumni.org for tickets.

MEPHAM HIGH SCHOOL '63. A 50-year reunion meet and greet is 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Champion Sports Bar in the Marriott Hotel, Uniondale, and a dinner dance is 7 p.m. Sept. 21 also at the Marriott Hotel. For information on other activities email mepham63@yahoo.com.

LOCUST VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL '63. A 50-year reunion is Sept. 20, 21 and 22. Meet and greet Sept. 20, reunion is 7 p.m. Sept. 21 and brunch is Sept. 22. Email Chris Simpson Sangenito at elvisbayville@cs.com.

COMSEWOGUE HIGH SCHOOL '73. A 40-year reunion is Sept. 21 at the Meadow Club. Port Jefferson Station. Visit www.Comsewogue1973.org for registration and details. Email CHS1973@optonline.net.

LEVITTOWN DIVISION AVENUE H.S. '63. A 50-year reunion is 7-11:00 p.m. Sept. 21 at Domenico's Restaurant in Levittown. Email Ellen McCarthy Vollkommer at lnmcv@optonline.net.

SEWANHAKA HIGH SCHOOL '63. A 50-year reunion is Sept. 21. Email Carol Gaynor Pacifico, Karen Morgenroth Loewe, Lorraine Siniscalchi Swartz, Joe Brantuk and Pat Walsh Brantuk at shs1963reunion@gmail.com.

BAY RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL '63. A 50-year reunion is noon-4:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Rex Manor, 1100 60th St., Brooklyn. Call Kathy at 718-948-5185.

CARLE PLACE HIGH SCHOOL '73. A 40-year reunion is Sept. 28 at the Milleridge Inn. Email Rita Cacciola at ptrita588@yahoo.com.or Nancy Hoffman at nanho@optonline.net.

EAST MEADOW H.S. '63. A reunion is 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at Plainview Holiday Inn. Call 631-968-9606.

FAR ROCKAWAY H.S. '63. A 50-year reunion dinner dance is 7-11 p.m. Sept 28. Beach brunch is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept 29. Email janmd410@gmail.com.

SYOSSET HIGH SCHOOL '63. A 50-year reunion is Sept. 28. Email syosset63reunion@aol.com.

USS NORFOLK DL1. A 17-year reunion is Sept. 30-Oct. 3 in Warwick, R.I. Call Bob Godas at 516-293-4115 or 516-592-1834 (cell).

HICKSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL '63. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 11-13 at the Holiday Inn, Plainview. Email Elliot Gorlin at egorlin@hhs1963.com or call 702-375-7089.

BABYLON HIGH SCHOOL '63. A 50-year reunion is 7 p.m. Oct. 12, Constantino Brumidi Lodge, 2075 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park, $85 includes buffet, wine and beer. Visit babylonhs-63-reunion.com. Email angiez4bhs63@gmail.com.

JOHN F. KENNEDY HIGH SCHOOL (PLAINVIEW) '83. A 30-year reunion is Oct. 12 at Carlyle at the Palace in Plainview. Email reunionjfk83@gmail.com.

MEPHAM HIGH SCHOOL '73,'74. A 39-year and 40-year reunion is 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Huntington Hilton, Melville. $99 before July 1. $120 after July 1. Email Cheryl Dunayer Lapidus, Class of 1973, at e mail mschemcl@verizon.net or Amy Schmertz Weinstein, Class of 1974, at pianolady74@aol.com.

VALLEY STREAM CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL '63. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 12. Call Mary K. at 516-435-3133 or email central1963reunion@gmail.com.

LINCOLN HIGH SCHOOL '63. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 13 in Brooklyn. Email Barbara Milrod Epstein at chalkit35@aol.com or call 516-647-3347.

LAWRENCE HIGH SCHOOL '63. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 19 at the Woodmere Club. Email reunion63lhs@aol.com; or Laurie Levine at leltink123@gmail.com; or Howie Kupferburg at hkrealstat@aol.com; or Diane Calabria at dcginsburg@yahoo.com; or Jo Ellen Rosenblum at mijo1010@aol.com.

LYNBROOK H.S. '73. A 40-year reunion is 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Rockville Links Golf Club, Rockville Centre. $100. Visit Lynbrook High School (New York) Class of 1973 on Facebook or message Ken Pell or Bart Fooden. Email lhsowlsclassof73@gmail.com.

USS CONSTELLATION CVA/CV-64 ASSOCIATION. A reunion for all sailors and marines, ship's company and air wing personnel is Oct. 26-Nov. 1 at Kona Kai Resort and Spa, 1551 Shelter Island Dr. in San Diego. Write Melba Andersen, 1800 Clare Dr., Alice, Texas, 78332-4112 or call 361-664-6106; or email e.andersen@sbcglobal.net. Visit ussconstellation.org.

SACRED HEART GRAMMAR SCHOOL '63 (CAMBRIA HEIGHTS). A 50-year reunion is Nov. 16 at the Holiday Inn, Plainview. Call Lynn Henry at 516-437-8715 or email lynnahenry@yahoo.com.

ST. JOHN'S PREP ALUMNI '63 (BROOKLYN). A 50-year reunion is Nov. 23 at the New York Athletic Club. Mass at 6 p.m. followed by cocktails and dinner. All alumni and guests are invited. Call the alumni office at 718-721-7200, ext. 686 or email sjpalumni@stjohnsprepschool.org.

GREAT NECK NORTH SR. HIGH SCHOOL '63. A 50-year reunion is planned. Email Ed Sobel at edsobel1@me.com.

NEW UTRECHT HIGH SCHOOL. A centennial reunion is in 2015. Visit nuhs2015.org. Call librarian Norman Ringle at 718-232-2500, ext. 1532 or 1533. Email bookme1957@aol.com.