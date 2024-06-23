Long IslandLI Life

Centenarian: Rina Petersen

Rina Petersen.

Rina Petersen. Credit: Mary Petersen

By Gina Tabarusgtabarus@newsday.com

RINA PETERSEN was born on June 1, 1924, in Vomero, Italy. In 1945, she married her husband Walter, who was serving there in the Army during World War II. She traveled to Brooklyn and lived with family until he completed his service. They settled in Queens, where they raised two sons. They later moved to Kings Park, where she currently resides. Rina has three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She enjoys spending time with family, visiting with friends at TJ Maxx and watching “Dancing With the Stars.” She celebrated at home with family and friends.

