Rory Sadoff of Massapequa: Traveling abroad in the '70s vs. in one's 70s

I recently had the privilege of traveling to Europe, and it made me nostalgic for a time when I was there 50 years ago.

In 1973, I was lucky enough to win a scholarship to study for a year in Sweden, and it changed my life. My recent visit gave me time to reflect on how some things change, while other things remain the same.

As my academic year was coming to a close, I decided to backpack through Europe for two months before returning stateside. This was a time when many youth were traveling across Europe on a path of wanderlust and self-discovery. It was also a time to see the world as a little “smaller” and to experience some of what we all have in common.

I took off with backpack, sleeping bag, passport, Eurail train pass and a money belt stuffed with what little American Express currency I had.

I covered most of western and eastern Europe eating bread, salami and cheese with the aid of my Swiss Army knife. I slept in hostels, parks, train stations and, occasionally, friendly people’s homes. I found my way using foldable maps, and I was in contact with the world I knew through the occasional collect call home from a public rotary telephone. My hygiene kit consisted of a toothbrush, soap and deodorant.

Fast forward 50 years and some things have changed. My extensive toiletry bag now includes Motrin for the aches and pains of walking and hoisting luggage, backed up by Blue-Emu ointment. And of course, I need to pack some Mylanta for the gastritis that accompanies exotic new dishes, as well as Tums chewables as a back-up on the fly. Then there is Bacitracin for infections, cortisone for inflammation or rashes, and anti-fungals for whatever that is on my feet. Don’t forget baby aspirin to protect the heart

More essentials: “gummies” for fiber, “gummies” for sleep, “gummies” for aches and pains. Trying not to confuse them all can be a challenge, especially on travel days.

Eyeglasses are crucial for medicine instructions, menus, traffic signs and, most important, the cellphone.

The electronic upgrades for travel are fantastic, but not without complications. One needs the correct international chargers, correct USB lightning cables and adapters, as well as the latest USB-C cables and adapters. Replacements will be needed for any of these that are inevitably left plugged into a wall in some hotel room somewhere.

The GPS component of the phones is miraculous and makes you ponder how you ever navigated these places with paper maps. But make sure to apply for the “international plan” before going abroad so as not to get hit with excessive rates for cellular data usage and wi-fi access.

Pray that your phone does not run out of power because you need access to QR codes, confirmation numbers, boarding passes, reservations, train schedules, flight times, etc.

But, as I said, even as we grapple with new challenges, some things remain the same. In 1974, there was a U.S. governmental scandal resulting in a presidential resignation, and today, we have U.S. government officials embroiled in all kinds of legal kerfuffles. In 1974 there was an oil crisis that placed a stranglehold on our economy and gasoline access, and today we still find ourselves beholden to oil price manipulation.

But, on a positive note, one thing that has not changed is that travel indeed uplifts the spirit and sense of optimism. Speaking to people from foreign lands does, indeed, make the world a smaller place. It lets us take a more generous view of the humanity we share: we are all ultimately on this journey together. As Mark Twain once said, “Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry and narrow-mindedness.”

I still hold that to be true today, and my recent overseas experience reinforced the hope and optimism that I had 50 years ago.

Rory Sadoff

Massapequa