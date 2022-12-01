School Notebook: 5 Long Island marching bands win first place

Long Island students marched their way to first place in five of six classes this fall at this year’s New York State Field Band Conference Championships.

The annual event included marching bands from about 50 high schools statewide performing roughly 10-minute shows that were evaluated on factors including musical and visual presentation. It was held at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.

Mineola High School’s Mustangs marching band scored 93.675, which was the highest among local schools and beat out eight other bands statewide to place first in the Small School 1 class.

“It was the look on the student’s faces that got to me,” said Mineola’s band director, Christopher Toomey. “Seeing those tears of joy and eyes filled with awe; I knew in that moment that this would be a memory these students would never forget.”

Other local first-place winners were Hicksville High School, 89.45, Large School 2; Roslyn High School, 89.075, Small School 2; Division Avenue High School in Levittown, 88.40, Small School 3; and Sachem School District, 86.15, Large School 3.

“This is by far one of the best, if not the best, showing for Long Island bands in the history of this championship,” said Hicksville’s supervisor of fine arts, Chad Wyman.

Other top-performing local schools were Walter G. O’Connell Copiague High School and Floral Park Memorial High School, which placed third in the Large School 3 and Small School 3 classes, respectively.

Mineola High School's Mustangs marching band won first place in the Small School 1 class at this year's New York State Field Band Conference Championships. Credit: Renee K Productions Photography

DEER PARK

Garden rededication

May Moore Primary School recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the rededication of a garden that was originally created in memory of late teacher Kathy Densing.

The upgraded garden includes a vibrant mural that depicts the view from Densing’s home in Maine that was painted by local artist Ron Becker.

Welding students at Nassau BOCES Barry Tech recently refurbished the bed of a dump truck for the Facilities Services Department. From left are the department’s supervising groundskeeper Jason Lew, welding teacher Paul Iannotta and students Robert Croce and Richard Dracker. Credit: Nassau BOCES

It also features an outdoor chalkboard as well as Adirondack chairs and a deck box for storage that was provided by the May Moore Parent Faculty Club.

“We envision our garden as an extension of our school building, another location for students to learn, read, write and play, which we think is an appropriate way to honor Mrs. Densing and her memory,” Principal Tammy Alcalde said.

FLORAL PARK

Book vending machine

Floral Park-Bellerose School recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil a new book vending machine. Students will be rewarded with tokens for the vending machine by displaying positive behaviors such as kindness, responsibility and teamwork, school officials said.

In East Setauket, kindergartners at Arrowhead Elementary School learn about matter during a hands-on science experiment in which they created slime. Credit: Three Village Central School District

Funds for the machine were primarily raised last spring through the school’s Boosterthon. The school also held an art contest in which the winners, who were chosen through a schoolwide vote, had their designs become part of the machine’s custom wrap.

“Our hope is that the book vending machine becomes a central hub for literacy and positive behavior within our school building,” Principal John DeKams said.

MERRICK

Cosmetology salon

The Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District held a grand opening this fall for a student cosmetology salon at Sanford H. Calhoun High School. The salon, Salon Belle Mer, will teach the fundamentals of the field and prepare pupils for the state licensing exam.

Students at Lawrence Primary School's annual Literacy Night, which attracted more than 200 families, were able to take home books from the Book Fairies, a nonprofit organization that donates books to schools. Credit: Lawrence School District

The district’s students and staff can book discounted services at the salon on Fridays. In addition, Esther DiDonna, the owner of De La Mer Salon & Spa in Bellmore, will provide mentorship.

“Cosmetology students will learn state-of-the-art trends in styling, hair coloring, nail enhancement and skin care, and have the opportunity to turn their passion into a lifelong career,” said Assistant Principal Mark Melkonian.

NEW HYDE PARK-GARDEN CITY PARK

Financial literacy

The New Hyde Park-Garden City Park School District launched a financial literacy program this fall for students at its four buildings in grades K-6.

In Greenlawn, Harborfields High School’s Key Club helped create and install a Free Little Pantry, a free resource to benefit those in need, outside the Harborfields Public Library. Credit: Harborfields School District

The lessons cover a variety of age-appropriate finance topics — such as checking and savings accounts, cryptocurrency and 401(k)s — and each grade level will meet with its financial literacy teacher once per week for three-hour lessons.

“Our current sixth-graders have described the new financial literacy classes as fun and interesting because they are learning how to become independent by saving and investing money, which will give them more opportunities for their future,” said math support and financial literacy teachers Christine Margro, Eileen Prymaczek and Susan Schlueck, who developed the curriculum, in a joint statement.

ROCKY POINT

Sensory rooms

Rocky Point School District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last month for a new sensory room at Frank J. Carasiti Elementary School that includes everything from specialized lighting to “soft-play resources,” district officials said.

Fourth-graders at Sag Harbor Elementary venture into leaf printmaking by examining the differences among leaves in their natural environment and then creating designs on burlap. Credit: Three Village Central School District

Existing sensory rooms were also upgraded using federal grant funds at the district’s Joseph A. Edgar Intermediate School, Rocky Point Middle School and Rocky Point High School.

“At the elementary and intermediate levels, the environments are geared to engage the senses so that students receive the input they need to remain focused and attentive during the day,” said Kristen White, the district’s executive director of pupil personnel services.

WYANDANCH

New baseball field

The Wyandanch School District recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new baseball field on the grounds of Wyandanch Memorial High School and Milton L. Olive Middle School.

The newfield was christened with a game featuring the high school boys baseball team playing a scrimmage against Central Islip High School. The ceremonial first pitch was thrown by Wyandanch Superintendent Gina Talbert. Attendees were treated to complimentary hamburgers, hot dogs and soft pretzels.

“We are elated to see the manifestation of a dream that has been birthed in the hearts of many,” Talbert said. “Our scholars now have a beautiful field to not just play games, but to win games.”