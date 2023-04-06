School Notebook: Plainview-Old Bethpage team wins Medical Marvels

A team from Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School has won a local competition that challenged students to present ways to tackle climate change and global warming.

The team of Haley Brodzansky, Sophie Hu, Zahara Naqvi, Chloe Ng and Abigail Rajan placed first in this year’s Medical Marvels competition, which was hosted by the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research and Northwell Health’s Center for Workforce Readiness. For winning, they collectively received a $1,800 scholarship.

This year’s competition consisted of more than 120 students from 19 schools throughout Long Island and New York City.

“For 11 years, we have tasked Long Island’s brightest young minds to critically think about some of the most complex topics,” said Ines Ruiz vanBoom, assistant vice president of Workforce Readiness at Northwell Health. “And every year, these students never fail to impress.”

Participating teams created research papers and scientific posters describing ways to better understand the effects of climate change in their communities and develop new ways to lower and measure greenhouse gas emissions.

Plainview-Old Bethpage proposed a multifaceted approach to convert algae into biofuel as well as a social responsibility score index to hold the school accountable for its efforts.

A team from Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park placed second and won a $1,000 scholarship, while teams from Baldwin and Hicksville high schools tied for third and each received $500 scholarships.

DIX HILLS

‘Poseidon’ book published

Candlewood Middle School’s Science Olympiad team recently wrote and illustrated “Poseidon Gets Rescued,” a book that tells the story of what they learned during an after-school program with the New York Marine Rescue Center in Riverhead. The books were printed by Canon U.S.A., which sponsors the program; proceeds from the book sales benefit the center.

During the program, students were instructed on how to identify a cold-stunned turtle on the beach and how it is cared for by center representatives until its release back into the ocean.

The book is being sold at the center as well as at A Book Place in Riverhead and Long Island MacArthur Airport.

LEVITTOWN

Semifinalists in NASA challenge

Catherine Purirojejananon, Kevin Tierney and Phoebe Zivkovich of MacArthur High School are among 15 semifinalists nationwide in the grades 9-12 category of NASA’s Power to Explore Challenge, which asked students to brainstorm a super power that would energize their own radioisotope-power science mission and write about it in 200 words or less.

Participating students first learned about Radioisotope Power Systems, which is a type of “nuclear battery” that NASA uses to explore some of the most extreme parts of outer space, according to the agency. This year’s contest received nearly 1,600 submissions.

NORTH MERRICK

Shark Tank

The North Merrick School District recently held a first “Shark Tank” competition in which students brainstormed ideas for inventions that could solve real-world problems and pitched them to an audience. The inaugural competition was part of the district’s WINGS enrichment program for gifted students in grades four to six.

During their presentations, the WINGS students described their fictional products and demonstrated actual prototypes. The first-place winner was Joseph Ardito of Harold D. Fayette School for the “Pillow Hat.”

“This was an amazing school-to-career experience for elementary-age students,” said North Merrick Superintendent Cynthia Seniuk.

RIVERHEAD

First-place essay

Riverhead High School senior Emma Ellis won a statewide essay contest coordinated by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association and was awarded a $250 scholarship.

Her 500-word essay was titled “How High School Athletics Has Impacted My Life.”

To reach the state level, Ellis first won an essay contest for Section XI, which represents Suffolk County.

She will now compete in the Northeast regional contest for a chance to win a $1,500 scholarship.

ISLANDWIDE

Science Olympiad

Teams from Great Neck South Middle School and P.J. Gelinas Junior High School in Setauket have taken first place among middle school groups in this year’s Long Island Regional Science Olympiad. They have advanced to the state tournament next weekend in Syracuse.

Great Neck South won the Western Long Island Regional last month at Kellenberg Memorial High School in Uniondale. Other top-performing teams from that region going to the state level are from Jonas E. Salk Middle School in Levittown, Wisdom Lane Middle School in Levittown, Manhasset Middle School, Carrie Palmer Weber Middle School in Port Washington, and Bro. Joseph C. Fox Latin School in Uniondale.

P.J. Gelinas won the Eastern Long Island Regional held last month at R.C. Murphy Junior High School in Stony Brook. Other top teams from that region going to the state level are from James Wilson Young Middle School in Bayport, West Hollow Middle School in Melville, Port Jefferson Middle School, and R.C. Murphy.