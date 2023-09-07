Long IslandLI Life

Way to Go! Connetquot High student Severino Roderick IV builds a space to commune at St. John's Episcopal Church in Oakdale

By Michael R. Ebertmichael.ebert@newsday.com

A Connetquot High School student has beautified the grounds of a historic church in Oakdale.

Severino Roderick IV, a junior at the school in Bohemia, recently spearheaded the construction and installation of two semicircular benches around a flagpole on the property of St. John’s Episcopal Church, which is the oldest church in the Town of Islip. He also planted over 150 perennial flower bulbs around the flagpole and alongside the church’s parking lot.

Roderick tackled the effort as part of a project for his Eagle Scout Award, which is the highest achievement attainable within the Boy Scouts of America. He is a member of Troop 76.

“The benches provide rest and reflection while honoring the symbol of our nation: the American flag,” Roderick said. “COVID forced us to look at outdoor seating as a way to still congregate and have fellowship with one another. I had that goal in mind when I proposed the project.”

To fund the church upgrades, Roderick said he hosted a car wash last year at the Wendy’s restaurant in Oakdale that raised more than $1,000, which was used to purchase materials including cedar and pressure-treated wood. The remaining money was donated to the church, he said.

Roderick has previously served as his troop’s guide and senior patrol leader and this fall will serve as the junior assistant scoutmaster. In recent years, he has also undergone five major surgeries including ACL knee reconstruction and spinal surgeries.

