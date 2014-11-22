Shop the malls: Where to go on Long Island for holiday deals

AMERICANA MANHASSET

Northern Boulevard and Searingtown Road

516-627-2277; 800-818-6767

Open Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 11-23, open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

If you're gonna cruise the Miracle Mile this holiday season, there are a couple of new shops to explore at Americana Manhasset. Bluemercury offers beauty products, expert advice as well as personalized and luxurious spa services, while rag & bone can delight those seeking fashion-forward designs. Plan on spending the day, though, since there are more than 60 upscale shops, including Tiffany & Co., Burberry, Prada and Lacoste.

This year's Champion's for Charity Annual Holiday Shopping Benefit is Dec. 4-6, from 10 a.m to 8 p.m. Shoppers can choose from more than 100 charities to donate 25 percent of full-priced pretax purchases from participating stores. (The event is also held at Wheatley Plaza from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Don't want to deal with crowds? Get a personal shopper. This complimentary service allows you to make an appointment to visit the stores, or shop in a private suite at the concierge. Or leave the car in the driveway, furnish a list and let your shopper take care of the rest.

WALT WHITMAN SHOPS

160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station

simon.com/mall; 631-271-1741

Open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday

Santa Claus is coming to town -- but you're going to get there first. Celebrate the holiday shopping season in the newly redeveloped center by visiting the specialty shops along with anchors Lord & Taylor, Bloomingdale's, Saks Fifth Avenue and Macy's. New stores including Gap Inc., The Ugg Store, Forever 21, Everything But Water and an expanded Michael Kors off center court will be ready for holiday shoppers with specials and sales, opening on Black Friday and not a minute sooner.

You'll find free water and snacks at Guest Services, charity gift wrap services north of center court near Victoria's Secret and a Holiday Shopper Shuttle (transports shoppers to the parking areas) in the parking lot at the main entrance off of Route 110 between Brio Tuscan Grille and retailer Brooks Brothers. "Random Acts of Gifting" features gift giveaways to random shoppers by mall officials throughout the holiday season.

ROOSEVELT FIELD

630 Old Country Rd., Garden City, 516-742-8001

rooseveltfield.com

Open 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day to 1 a.m. Black Friday; 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Black Friday

The first 100 shoppers who visit Simon Guest Services on Thanksgiving or Black Friday receive a complimentary "Spread Love"-themed tote bag. Also, David's Tea will be giving out complimentary tea on Black Friday beginning at 6 a.m. in the common area by White House|Black Market.

SMITH HAVEN

313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove

shopsmithhavenmall.com; 631-724-1433

Open 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day to 1 a.m. Black Friday; 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Black Friday

On Black Friday, shoppers can receive package assistance or an escort to their vehicle by a mall security staff member located at Guest Services.

For all Simon properties: Download the Simon Mobile App and get a mall map and list of every store, as well as the list of that day's deals and events.

For those who are not technology savvy -- purchase three Simon giftcards and receive complimentary packaging for each gift card while supplies last. If you're a "Random Acts of Gifting" shopper recipient, you'll receive a random gift surprise giveaway presented by a mall official throughout the holiday season.

TANGER OUTLETS

200 Tanger Mall Dr., Riverhead

tangeroutlet.com; 631-369-2732

Open 6 p.m. Thanksgiving, stores close 2 a.m.

Black Friday, 6 a.m to 10 p.m.

November and December, Friday, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 a.m.

THE ARCHES

455 Commack Rd., Deer Park

tangeroutlet.com; 631-667-0600

(Same hours as Riverhead)

Expect even more "Moonlight Madness" at Tanger Outlet's biggest sale of the year. The stores at Riverhead and Deer Park are set to open on Thanksgiving at 6 p.m., four hours earlier than last year. Doors close Friday at 2 a.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. Go to tangeroutlet.com to fill out a form to receive a 20 percent off coupon, good for any single item at participating stores. While there, check the site to find out how to receive digital deals. Other sales, as they are announced, will be posted online for all Tanger outlets. For The Arches, visit tangeroutletarches on Facebook.com.

And in this season of giving, Tanger Outlets and United Way are collecting toys for those less fortunate. Drop off new unwrapped toys for children, 1 month to 14 years, at The Arches shopper services through Dec. 19, and get a $10 Tanger gift card, while supplies last.

While at The Arches, be sure to visit the interactive Christmas tree that dances to the music. To make the experience a little more magical, the outdoor ice-skating rink officially opens Nov. 23. Admission is $10 and skate rentals are $4.

BROADWAY MALL

Routes 106/107, Hicksville

broadwaymall.com; 516-822-6338; 516-939-0679

On Thanksgiving, Macy's and Target open at 6 p.m.

On Black Friday, doors open at 6 a.m.

'Tis the season to give and try your luck at winning gift cards and shopping sprees. Head to Broadway Mall on Black Friday and visit customer service in the Target wing between 6 a.m. and noon for a chance to win mall gift cards. For a shot at the $500 shopping spree, which includes another $500 to be donated to your favorite charity, fill out a form, available online, and submit it to customer service by close of business Dec. 20. Two winners will be randomly selected. (One entry per person.) Other mall happenings include a toy drive through Dec. 21 to benefit the John Theissen Children's Foundation, and holiday gift wrapping provided by Mercy Medical Center from Dec. 6-24. Visit the Salvation Army Angel tree near customer service through Dec. 21. Santa is on hand for photos until 5 p.m. Christmas Eve. He's even posing with pets on Tuesdays, but only domestic animals are welcome, so please leave your hamsters and reptiles at home.

WESTFIELD SUNRISE MALL

1 Sunrise Mall, Massapequa

516-795-3550; westfield.com/sunrise

Open 6 p.m.-midnight on Thanksgiving and 6 a.m.-10 p.m. on Black Friday. Walmart is opening at 7 a.m., J.C. Penney at 5 p.m. and Macy's and Sears at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

The Merry Makers, that band of holiday costumed helpers ready to impart simple acts of kindness upon shoppers, including carrying packages and opening doors, is back giving assistance from Black Friday through Dec. 23.

The mall has added a Kay Jewelers, and there's also help to better organize your shopping strategy. Download the Westfield App 2.0 for the mall directory, special deals and a layout of the parking lot or check the website, westfield.com/sunrise.

Take a break from shopping to enjoy the sounds of caroling and traditional holiday music with Nassau BOCES Long Island High School for the Arts, 11 a.m. Dec. 7, and by Wantagh High School with the Salvation Army, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Dec. 22.

WESTFIELD SOUTH SHORE

1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore

631-665-8600; westfield.com/southshore

Open 6 p.m.-midnight on Thanksgiving and 6 a.m.-10 p.m. on Black Friday. J.C. Penney is opening at 5 p.m. and Sears and Macy's open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but Lord & Taylor will be closed.

Shoppers have more sources to help whittle down the gift list this year with the arrival of new stores that include A'GACI, F&F, Michael Kors, Sephora, White House|Black Market, bebe, Swarovski, Soma, Suiteblanco, Accessorieze, Windsor and Charming Charlie.

The Merry Makers, that band of costumed helpers ready to impart simple acts of kindness upon shoppers, including carrying packages and opening doors, is back giving assistance from Black Friday through Dec. 23. There's also help to better organize your shopping strategy. Download the Westfield App 2.0 for the mall directory, special deals and a layout of the parking lot or check the website, westfield.com/southshore.

Children and their families are invited to have milk and cookies with Santa Claus from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 14. There will be arts and crafts fun for the kids, who can also write letters to Santa. The event is free but guests are asked to bring an unwrapped toy to the event to benefit Family Service League's Project T.O.Y. (Treasure Our Youth) program. Registration is required; sign up at the management office from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or at southshore@westfield.com.