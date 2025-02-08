These mountains near LI offer a zipline, roller coaster and more

There’s more than one way to get down a mountain at many ski resorts in the Northeast. Okemo in Vermont has a roller coaster; Bretton Woods in New Hampshire has a year-round zipline; Mt. Van Hoevenberg in New York offers a brief season on its bobsled course. And when you’ve had quite enough snow, there’s a 41,000-square-foot water park at Greek Peak in the Finger Lakes. Read on for more options to visit a ski resort and skip the ski part.

Mountain Roller Coaster

Okemo Mountain Resort,

Ludlow, Vermont

The Timber Ripper Coaster takes riders on a brisk trip through the mountain scenery. Sleds can carry one or two passengers (drivers must be at least 8 years old and 54 inches tall, passengers must be at least 3 and 38 inches tall) over 4,800 feet of track at speeds (controlled by driver) up to 27 mph. “The coaster is a treat,” said Eb Kinney, senior director of mountain operations. “It’s nice to have something different than skiing.” It might not be as thrilling as a true roller coaster, he acknowledged, but to be going through the woods as you pass a rock ledge or watch skiers go by “is pretty exhilarating.”

Thursday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (6 p.m. on Saturday); prices start at $20 for driver and $16 for a passenger, with various packages available; 800-228-1600, okemo.com

Bobsledding

Mt. Van Hoevenberg,

Lake Placid, New York

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For true daredevils, this Lake Placid resort offers the chance to speed down the mountain head-first on a one-man skeleton sled. Riders must be at least 13 years old and at least 48 inches tall, and anyone with injuries or heart problems should skip this activity.

Feb. 15-18 only, $75; 518-523-2811, mtvanhoevenberg.com

Zip Line

Bretton Woods Ski Area,

Bretton Woods, New Hampshire

Nine zip lines let riders soar over the hemlock trees of the White Mountains at speeds up to 30 mph, offering stunning views of Mount Washington. The course, which runs year-round, unless there’s ice or heavy winds, includes 16 tree platforms and two sky bridges (constructed from locally harvested wood). Participants must be at least 12 years old and weigh between 90 and 250 pounds.

Thursday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m-4 p.m.; prices start at $115; 603-278-3335;

brettonwoods.com

Cascade Water Park

Greek Peak, Cortland, New York

Warm up at this expansive water park adjacent to the ski resort’s Hope Lake Lodge, where the temperature consistently hovers around 84 degrees. A 13-foot waterfall feeds a whitewater wave pool and several slides (two of them briefly take riders outside). Big Bear Falls is an interactive play area with a climbing net, water jets, etc., while Little Bear Falls is a play area for smaller children (under 48 inches).

Monday-Thursday, 4-7 p.m., Friday, 4-8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; $44, $33 after 4 p.m, non-swimmers, $19, toddlers under 24 months, free with adult pass; 855-950-7233, greekpeak.net