Ward Melville High student Tyler Matukonis wins Long Island Authors Group essay contest

A Ward Melville High School student’s essay on the importance of preventing pollution has taken the top spot in a local contest.

Tyler Matukonis, a sophomore at the East Setauket school, won first place in the second annual essay contest coordinated by the Long Island Authors Group. He was awarded a $500 prize for his 500-word essay titled “Long Island Youth Will Save the Environment.”

This year’s contest, which received submissions from 20 school districts across Nassau and Suffolk counties, asked participants to either use their five senses to describe the impact a Long Island site had on them, or describe a critical issue facing local youth and how it can be solved.

“I have a great appreciation for the environment,” Matukonis said. “I first spoke about how Long Island has so many ecosystems, and from there I talked about different areas where pollution is being released. I also went into how people can use reusable water bottles instead of single-use water bottles.”

Matukonis, 15, is also a Boy Scout and a member of his school’s Kaleidoscope newspaper, Ward Melville Environmental Association and Science Olympiad team — the latter of which placed 19th nationwide at the national tournament this spring.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Second place in the essay contest went to Ward Melville senior August Hatcher-Robertson for her essay, “Long Island Aquarium.” Third place went to Ward Melville junior Alenna Lin for her essay, “Avalon Park — July 10.”