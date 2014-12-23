Upcoming reunions: schools, other events

THE LONG BEACH LIONS CLUB. A 32nd annual Long Beach/Florida reunion is Jan. 18 at Burt & Max's Restaurant at the Delray Marketplace, 9089 West Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, Florida (west of the Florida Turnpike). Call Billy Romm at 516-889-6311.

ST. BRENDAN HIGH SCHOOL '66 (BROOKLYN). A 50-year reunion is being planned. Looking for classmates. Email st.brendanhsclass66reunion@gmail.com.

EAST ROCKAWAY H.S. '64. A 50-year reunion is April 18, 2015. Email mrcorbin46@verizon.net.

BISHOP MCDONNELL HIGH SCHOOL '40, '45, '50, '55, '60, '65, '70. A reunion is 12:30-5 p.m. April 25 at Gargiulo's, 2911 W. 15th St., Brooklyn, $90 a person. Mass celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Solace. Classes from the '30s, '40s and early '50s are welcome. Call Rita Maloney at 718-857-2700 ext. 2253 or Joan Cramer at ext. 2250.

JAMES MADISON HIGH SCHOOL '65 (BROOKLYN). A 50-year reunion is April 25, 2015, at the Hilton Newark Airport, Elizabeth, N.J. Call Ellen Weinstein Goldberg at 516-221-4098.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

PLAINEDGE HIGH SCHOOL (NORTH MASSAPEQUA) '65. A reunion is April 25, 2015. Call Jackie Latona at 815-901-0792 or email jackieoneill@aol.com.

LAFAYETTE HIGH SCHOOL '65. A 50-year reunion is June 7, 2015, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Staten Island. Email tobyg804@aol.com or call 516-791-8860.

DOMINICAN COMMERCIAL H.S. '65. A 50-year reunion is 1-5 p.m. June 14, 2015, at City Cellar, 1080 Corporate Dr., Westbury. Email Linda Roberti Leisen at lmleisen@optonline.net.

WEST ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL '75. a 40-year reunion is Aug. 7. Visit www.wihsreunion75.myevent.com for more information.

HICKSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL '65. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 2-3, 2015, at Plainview Holiday Inn. Call Elin Fischman Lawrence at 860-643-4560 or email elawrlaw@sbcglobal.net.

EAST ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL ’65. A 50-year class reunion is Sept. 19, 2015, at Shandon Court in East Islip. Call Susan (Menell) Heppeler at 631-909-3482 or email susa47@optonline.net.

BRYANT HIGH SCHOOL '65. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 24, 2015, at Riccardo's in Astoria. Contact Mary (Duffy) Hearon at 210-391-5285 or email Mary_Hearon@yahoo.com for information.