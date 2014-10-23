Upcoming reunions: schools, other events

H. FRANK CAREY H.S. '84. A 30-year reunion is Nov. 22 at Plattduetsche Park Restaurant. Email hfrankcarey1984@gmail.com to reserve.

ALL SAINTS COMMERCIAL H.S. '64. Looking for graduates to plan a 50-year reunion. Email carolhart1947@gmail.com.

CONNETQUOT H.S. '64-'67. A reunion is planned. Call Leslie ('64) at 914-271-3168; Frank ('65) at 631-835-2579; Joann ('66) at 631-589-1398; or Steve ('67) at 631-472-9302.

NEW UTRECHT H.S. A centennial reunion is in 2015. Visit nuhs2015.org. Call Norman Ringle, librarian, at 718-232-2500, ext. 1532 or 1533. Email bookme1957@aol.com.

DOMINICAN COMMERCIAL H.S. '65. A 50-year reunion is being planned. Email Linda Roberti Leisen at lmleisen@optonline.net.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

ST. BRENDAN H.S. '66 (BROOKLYN). A 50-year reunion is being planned. Looking for classmates. Email St.BrendanClass66Reunion@gmail.com.

EAST ROCKAWAY H.S. '64. A 50-year reunion is April 18, 2015. Email mrcorbin46@verizon.net.

BISHOP MCDONNELL H.S. '40, '45, '50, '55, '60, '65, '70. A reunion is 12:30-5 p.m. April 25, 2015, at Gargiulo’s, 2911 W. 15th St., $90 a person. Mass celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Solace. Classes from the ’30s, 40’s and early ’50s are welcome. Call Rita Maloney at 718-857-2700 ext. 2253 or Joan Cramer at ext. 2250.

JAMES MADISON H.S. '65 (BROOKLYN). A 50-year reunion is April 25, 2015, at the Hilton Newark Airport, Elizabeth, N.J. Call Ellen Weinstein Goldberg at 516-221-4098.

BUSHWICK H.S. '58, '59. A reunion is May 23, 2015, at the Waterfront Hotel, The Villages, Florida. Call Josephine Russo at 201-803-1526 or email jojo8740@live.com.

DOMINICAN COMMERCIAL HIGH SCHOOL '65. A 50-year reunion is 1-5 p.m. June 14 at City Cellar, 1080 Corporate Drive, Westbury. Email Linda Roberti Leisen at lmleisen@optonline.net.

HICKSVILLE H.S. '65. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 2-3, 2015, at Plainview Holiday Inn. Call Elin Fischman Lawrence at 860-643-4560 or email elawrlaw@sbcglobal.net.

ALL SAINTS COMMERCIAL H.S. '64. Looking for graduates to plan a 50-year reunion. Email carolhart1947@gmail.com.

CONNETQUOT H.S. '64-'67. A reunion is planned. Call Leslie (’64) at 914-271-3168; Frank (’65) at 631-835-2579; Joann (’66) at 631-589-1398; or Steve (’67) at 631-472-9302.

NEW UTRECHT H.S. A centennial reunion is in 2015. Visit nuhs2015.org. Call Norman Ringle, librarian, at 718-232-2500, ext. 1532 or 1533. Email bookme1957@aol.com.

ST. BRENDAN H.S. '66 (BROOKLYN). A 50-year reunion is being planned. Looking for classmates. Email St.BrendanClass66Reunion@gmail.com.